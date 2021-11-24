First Baptist Early Education
Mrs. Regina's Class
Dear Santa,
I want a octo Hot Wheels car wash please. Thank you!
Alden
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would love to have presents, balloons, a Christmas tree, puzzles and a Batman cave. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Blake K.
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. This has also been my first year of school. I was a little nervous at first, but I am doing really well in my class. For Christmas this year I wanted to ask for a bluey camper and a ricky zoom toy. But most of all, I would like you to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas from me.
Braxton Ray Young
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur with slime, kinetic sand, bunk beds for me and my brother, and more toys. I have been a good boy most of the time.
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year. I love when your elves make toys and candy canes. And please can I have a skateboard, LOL dolls and hatchmals. I really really really want new books and fairy potion. I’m going to give you cookies, save some for your elves. I don’t have any carrots, and I’m sorry. But I can come to the North Pole and give you a hug.
Charleiah
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good today. I would like a Barbie Dream House and some new Play-Doh. I hope you are doing Ok. It’s November, so you have time to do your work and make my Dream House.
I wish you could come to my house first. I have been good. I would like you to get me 10 preents because I’m going to be 10 soon.
Emery Claire Jones
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a green T-Rex with black spots and a button on his head and sharp teeth. I have been good this year, but I’m sorry I cut my hair.
Forrest Slagle
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for giving us presents. I love you, Santa, I would like a robot Timon from ‘Lion King”. My brothers would like cars and star wars blocks. I saw you having lunch in Pigeon Forge. What were you having for lunch? Please let us see your reindeer, Rudolph! I want to pet him. Please come see me. I will have treats for you and the reindeer. I have a song for Rodolph.
Fynn Hughes
Dear Santa,
I want make up because mine got ruined. I also want another LOL dollhouse and the Barbie Dreamhouse and babies for my Barbies. I want snowglobes. I also want another dog and a dog crate. I also want more craft supplies. I want more shoes for Mommy, Daddy and Lux. I also want more candles for my Mommy. I want my Auntie Em and Uncle Sean to move here.
Lux Judd
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Mallory. I love you so much. Thank you for making toys for me and all my friends. This year I would like a real makeup JOJO inicorn set, a rabbit stuffed animal, abig bean bag for my room, and a new barbie paly set with a unicorn. Please bring my sister Ellie a baby play set, and my sister Jacelyn new shirts and fidget toys. Thank you so much!
Mallory
Dear Santa,
My name is Rylee. This year for Christmas I want a Polly Pocket that has a car and a monkey in it. I also want my own camera that prints pictures. My Barbies need a car, too. My most favorite present would be an American Girl doll. Thank you so much! You’re so kind!
Rylee Woodson
Dear Santa,
May I please have the new Paw Patrol Movie Transforming City Paw Patroller? It transforms into a bike out of the car. Can you please get my brother Theo the Transforming city firetruck? He could pull the ladder up! My daddy would like a new book and my mommy wants crafts. Hugs!
Shane Robertson
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a Paw Patrol bed, please? And legos! Maybe even that Batman thing that goes in the (swish) deep. Joker goes ‘Ahh!’ I’ll give you a hug and a kiss. Thank you, Santa!
Theo Robertson
Dear Santa,
I love you and I miss you, I want a fast police car, a fast fire engine and a fast ambulance with man’s. And that’s all. But, I want something else. Another of all these with men in them.
Zayden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.