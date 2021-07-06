NEWPORT—Newport’s Mason Lodge #4 was originally chartered by the Grand Lodge of North Carolina as Newport Lodge #50 on December 6, 1806. The Newport lodge worked under that charter until the formation of the Grand Lodge of Tennessee on December 27, 1813.
It was one of the 9 founding lodges of the Grand lodge of Tennessee. At that time it was given the charter number of 4. Sometime around 1836 Newport Lodge lost its charter during the anti-masonic movement that was sweeping the nation. On October 3, 1854 Newport lodge was issued another charter of #234 and resumed work in Cocke County.
The lodge remained under that charter for the past 167 years constantly working in the community and helping children. On March 24, 2021 at the annual Grand Lodge convention the members and Grand Lodge staff decided to award Newport Lodge with its original charter number of #4 to accurately reflect its heritage and service to the community. The lodge building that sits on Mims Avenue has been there since it was built in 1866 and still operates to this day.
The original lodge building was burned during the Civil War. Newport Lodge served as the first formal school house for Newport before Newport Grammar School was built. The lodge still retains quite a bit of its originality including the brick that was made on the site of the building in 1866 and is one of the oldest buildings in Newport.
Newport Lodge #4 meets on the first Monday of every month at 7:30 p.m. and has served the community for the past 215 years.
