CCHS Class of 2022 members participating in their school’s annual Baccalaureate service tossed their mortarboards into the air following the program held Wednesday, May 18, at First United Methodist Church.
MATT WINTER
CCHS senior choir members performed "A Road Home" during the annual Baccalaureate service.
MATT WINTER
Michael Johnson delivered the homily to students at the CCHS Class of 2022 Baccalaureate service.
MATT WINTER
CCHS senior Dallas Jenkins recited "Still I Rise," poem by Maya Angelou, during the Baccalaureate service.
MATT WINTER
Karlie Souder performed "In Jesus Name" as part of the Baccalaureate service held May 18.
MATT WINTER
Sophia Rouleau took the spoke first as she joined fellow seniors Kourtney Clevenger, left, and Alley Overholt as they recited an original poem about their four years at CCHS.
MATT WINTER
A trio of trumpeters performed "Tennessee Waltz" during the service. Pictured from left to right are Kamila Vargas, Dylan Strange and Travis Hembree.
MATT WINTER
CCHS Student of the Year Roman Stewart recited his favorite poem, "Footprints in the Sand," during the Baccalaureate service.
MATT WINTER
Shiya Patel provided the Parental Thank You during the service. She became emotional as she thanked her own parents.
MATT WINTER
Choir members Ally McNabb, left, at Carly Williams performed "For Good" from "Wicked" during the Baccalaureate service.
MATT WINTER
Senior Kimberly Ottinger read 1 Timothy 4:12 during the service, encouraging her fellow classmates to become examples for others in their words, actions and faith.
MATT WINTER
Savannah Webb was one of several seniors to recite poems during the Baccalaureate service.
MATT WINTER
Kamila Vargas performed "On Eagles' Wings" shortly after the beginning of the Baccalaureate service on May 18.
MATT WINTER
Camryn Halcomb read Proverbs 3:5-10 during the service, asking her fellow seniors to trust the path that the Lord is leading them on.
