NEWPORT - According to a report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD), deputies were called to Day Road regarding a domestic dispute on the afternoon of September 11.
Deputy Tim Snapp, Constable John Shropshire, and Lt. Ricky Holt responded to the home.
The victim said she had been invited by Lorraine McDonald to the home for a cookout.
According to the report, Mrs. McDonald’s husband, Ronald McDonald, 71, had been asleep in his recliner while the guests were eating. When he awoke he started yelling at people, telling them to get out of his house.
The guests and Mr. McDonald argued then Mr. McDonald pulled a pistol from the right side compartment of his recliner and started waving it around, according to the report. He allegedly started pointing the pistol in a threatening manner toward everyone present.
Those at the home were scared for their lives, and they went outside to call 911, the report indicates. One of the victims had video recorded the incident on her cellphone, which the report indicates “Mr. McDonald could clearly be seen waving the gun in the air in what appeared to be in a threatening manner.”
Dep. Snapp and Constable Shropshire went inside the home, after getting permission from Mrs. McDonald, so they could speak with Mr. McDonald.
According to the report, Dep. Snapp’s first concern was to find the pistol and secure it. He instructed Mr. McDonald to tell him where the pistol was located, but to not reach for the gun. Mr. McDonald told the deputy that the pistol was in the right side compartment of his recliner.
The deputy then retrieved the 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield pistol, finding it had a fully loaded magazine.
Because of Mr. McDonald’s psychological and medical condition, Dep. Snapp called for an ambulance to transport him to the emergency room at Newport Medical Center for an evaluation. The pistol was photographed for documentation purposes and statements were written by all the victims at the scene.
Mrs. McDonald called her son, Armando Fontes, to come take all the guns out of her home.
Warrants were issued for aggravated domestic assault for three victims and aggravated assault for three additional victims.
Mr. McDonald was arrested on September 14 at the Newport Medical Center emergency room and transported by Sgt. Joshua Boyce and Dep. Joshua Burchfield to the Cocke County Jail.
