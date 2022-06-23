NEWPORT—Mayor Crystal Ottinger and members of the County Legislative Body honored Dr. David H. McConnell Monday evening for his 50 years of service as County Medical Examiner.
The 50 year mark makes McConnell the longest serving medical examiner in Tennessee history. McConnell came to Cocke County in 1968, where he joined the staff at Valentine-Shults Hospital. He quickly built a growing practice at the hospital focusing on family medicine.
On July 10, 1972 he assumed the duties of Cocke County medical examiner, replacing the late Dr. W.B. Robinson. McConnell describes his works as the investigation of any “unattended” death; and this critical research involves examination of the body, gathering information from family, friends, the coroner, and law enforcement, if necessary, and oftentimes looking at the history of the deceased to determine the cause of death and to decide if an autopsy is necessary.
McConnell said the most important aspect of serving as medical examiner is to release a death certificate in a timely manner, preferably within 10 days of the individuals passing, in order to expedite final arrangements and give closure to family members and others left behind.
In spite of his numerous professional obligations, Dr. McConnell has been active in local community groups such as the Newport Kiwanis Club and the Chamber of Commerce.
He has served on the Board of Directors for the Newport Rescue Squad since 1970. McConnell co-founded the Family Practice Center of Newport in 1982, where he practiced until his retirement on April 1, 2022. His absence in the medical community is felt by many and by his co-workers who say they miss him every day.
McConnell is a member of the American Board of Forensic Examiners and is a lifetime member of the American Medical Association, the Tennessee Medical Association and the Cocke County Medical Society.
Mayor Ottinger, the county’s commissioners and the public thank McConnell for his dedication, service and professionalism in times where lives were lost, as well as helping to keep the community healthier for over half a century.
