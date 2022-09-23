NEWPORT - Newport Police Patrolman Eli Suggs was patrolling around the Newport Housing Authority (NHA) after receiving multiple complaints regarding drug activity in a specific area on Wednesday.
While on patrol Wednesday around the Newport Housing Authority after receiving multiple complaints regarding drug activity in a specific area, a Newport Police Patrolman spotted several people walking in and out of a residence, who seemed to hide from passing patrol cars and run to the back of the residence.
Officers, along with NHA employees, went to the residence and tried to make contact with the residents of the home in question.
Upon arriving, Patrolman Eli Suggs made contact with Jennifer Elizabeth Rucker, 36. She allowed officers to enter the residence, which had a strong odor of marijuana, according to the report. Officers asked Rucker if there was any more marijuana in the home, and she said there was some in her bedroom.
In her bedroom, officers found a green, leafy substance that Rucker said was marijuana. They also found a white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a glass pipe typically used for smoking narcotics, and a grinder associated with smoking marijuana.
The substance believed to be methamphetamine weighed .95 grams and the substance believed to be marijuana weighed 3.23 grams.
Rucker was arrested and charged with possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Schedule VI drugs, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
