NEWPORT - Newport Police Patrolman Eli Suggs was patrolling around the Newport Housing Authority (NHA) after receiving multiple complaints regarding drug activity in a specific area on Wednesday.

While on patrol Wednesday around the Newport Housing Authority after receiving multiple complaints regarding drug activity in a specific area, a Newport Police Patrolman spotted several people walking in and out of a residence, who seemed to hide from passing patrol cars and run to the back of the residence. 

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.