SEVIERVILLE—District Attorney General James B. Dunn is pleased to announce that a Sevier County Jury found Christopher Joe Whaley of Newport, Tennessee, guilty of a Felon being in Possession of a Firearm and Drug Paraphernalia.
The trial was conducted Thursday, March 17 by Judge Rex Henry Ogle. It took less than an hour for the jury to deliberate and render a guilty verdict. Whaley was charged pursuant to a traffic stop on the afternoon of September 26, 2020, by Sevierville Police Officer Kyle Hager. Pursuant to a search of Whaley's vehicle, he was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia. Officer Hager was assisted by Sevierville Police Officers Jordan Paul and Caleb Brien.
Whaley is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Judge Ogle will conduct a sentencing hearing on May 17, 2022. The State has filed paperwork that the defendant is a Persistent Offender, due to his extensive criminal record.
As a Persistent Offender, the defendant is facing a sentence of 20 to 30 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
General Dunn would like to thank the Sevierville Police Department in their continuing efforts to make our streets safe. Dunn would also like to thank the Jury for their hard work and deliberation in this case. The trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Barry Williams.
