Specialists 1

Tennessee's specialists, two of which are pictured here, have begun to find their roles as the Vols get set for Saturday's spring game inside Neyland Stadium. 

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With the departure of veteran specialists Paxton Brooks and Chase McGrath and several new faces emerging this semester, the Tennessee football program has seen competition developing for the special teams unit over the course of spring practice. Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler met with members of the media Thursday morning to provide updates on the room two days ahead of the Orange & White Game.

"It was awesome to give (Jackson Ross) an opportunity to redshirt," Ekeler said of his Australian punter. "He has a chance to be a really unique and special player, and we are excited about him. Kolby Morgan is doing a great job too. Those guys are out there competing, which is the way you want it. They are both doing an awesome job and having a lot of fun.

