Mr. David W. Smith, passed away June 2, 2022 at the age of 77.
He retired in May 2000 after spending the previous thirty-five years teaching in the Cocke County School System.
He was a very talented wood worker and had a great love for his family.
He was preceded in death by his father Emory Smith; mother Flora Smith; brother Bobby Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law Bert and Leona Quary; sister-in-law Lynne Smith and brother-in-law Marvin Tuttle.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-six years Janice Smith; son Chris Smith; sisters-in-law Bertalee Quary, Bernice Tuttle and Billie (Donald) Trent; nephews Robert (Angela) Smith, Gus (Ginger) Tuttle and Russ Trent; nieces Terri Trent and Sandra Florell and many cousins.
The family will host a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church with Pastor Norman Deal officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Luther Memorial Lutheran Church c/o Jordan Shaver 1342 Old Parrottsville Hwy. Parrottsville, Tn. 37843 or to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
