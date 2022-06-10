The 2022 Cocke County soccer team was recognized by the TSSAA for outstanding academic achievement for their team average GPA of 3.46. Pictured from left to right are team members Braxdon Kelley, Caleb Chandler, Anthony Steinbacher, Marcelo Vargas, Jose Barrientos, Ivan Fonseca, Kristopher Kolnicki, Avery Craig, Morgan Pittman, Noah Caughran, Kalen Hawkins and Elijah Wise. Not pictured are Cornelio Campos, Leo Campos, Michael Hudson, Landon Lane, Billy Osornio, Sneh Patel, Braden Torgerson and Ethan Watson.
The 2022 Cocke County senior soccer team members were recognized by coaches by presenting them with special jerseys. From left to right are seniors Caleb Chandler and Michael Hudson. Not pictured are Ivan Fonseca and Landon Lane.
Several CCHS soccer team players were voted All-District for the 2022 season. Players receiving the honor from left to right are Morgan Pittman, Anthony Steinbacher, Caleb Chandler, Noah Caughran and Ivan Fonseca. Not pictured is Sneh Patel
