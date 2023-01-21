The University of Tennessee Extension—Cocke County is excited to announce the new Sheep & Goat Meeting on March 13. The workshop will be held at the Tennessee Division of Forestry off the Edwina Highway. The class will take place from 6:30pm-8:00pm, and light refreshments will be provided. The class is free to attend, but pre-registration is requested by March 10. Registration materials can be found online at https://cocke.tennessee.edu or be picked up at the Extension Office located in the Courthouse Annex.
The focus of this class will be to guide new and beginning farmers in their quest to raise sheep and goats for the first time on small acreage. Individuals who are interested in being self-sufficient and raising small ruminants for their family’s farm and freezer are the intended audience for this class, however, anyone with an interest in raising sheep and goats is welcome to attend!
We look forward to an exciting and educational workshop and hope that it benefits the citizens of Cocke County. For more information about the Sheep & Goat Meeting contact Sarah Orr at sorr6@utk.edu or (423)-623-7531.
Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. ag.tennessee.edu
