AUBURN, Ala. – No. 18 Tennessee picked up a 1-0 win over Auburn on the road on Thursday, shutting out five straight SEC opponents for the first time in program history.

Tennessee (10-3-2, 6-1-1 SEC) was dominant offensively, putting nine shots on goal while holding Auburn to four. Freshman Kameron Simmonds scored the only goal of the match, finding the net in the 74th minute. Senior Lindsey Romig logged four saves to earn the clean sheet.

