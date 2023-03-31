Pro Day 1

Byron Young was one of several Tennessee football players to participated in the Vols' Pro Day event this week in Knoxville. 

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Momentum continues to build for the future 2023 Tennessee NFL Draft class that went through Pro Day in front of all 32 NFL teams on Thursday afternoon inside the Anderson Training Center.

With NFL Network and NFL Films on hand along with dozens of NFL personnel, the Volunteers showcased their skills with the focus centered mostly on position-specific drills. A significant portion of Tennessee players stuck with their NFL Combine numbers.

