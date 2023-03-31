KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Momentum continues to build for the future 2023 Tennessee NFL Draft class that went through Pro Day in front of all 32 NFL teams on Thursday afternoon inside the Anderson Training Center.
With NFL Network and NFL Films on hand along with dozens of NFL personnel, the Volunteers showcased their skills with the focus centered mostly on position-specific drills. A significant portion of Tennessee players stuck with their NFL Combine numbers.
Offensive tackle Darnell Wright, quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt and edge rusher Byron Young continue to garner praise among NFL scouts. Hooker didn't participate in on-field drills as he continues to recover from injury, but he did meet with NFL teams on Thursday.
Quotes from Tennessee's Pro Day are below.
Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel
Opening Statement
"This is the first time that I've had an opportunity to speak publicly this week. Just recognizing from our program, myself, our prayers and thoughts are with the entire community in Nashville. Certainly, with the teachers, administrators, students, everybody that was there at Covenant School. It's hard to put it into words. As a parent, two of my own, how that happens and the tragedy—our hearts are hurt, and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire community."
On pride he feels watching players go through draft process…
"When they finish their last game and they embark on this process, there is a lot of nervous energy, and a lot of decisions that have to be made. For them, there are so many situations that they get thrust into for the first time. It can be at the Combine, it can be at interviews at the combine, it can be at the Pro Day here which ends the physical part of the process for them. I'm really proud of this group of guys, how they handled the entire process, just the feedback that I've gotten today, the feedback that I've gotten after the Combine and after some of the postseason bowl games. I thought physically our guys did a great job of preparing themselves. Testing numbers between the Combine and today have been fantastic. I think that speaks to who these guys are, some of the development that we have inside of our program, Coach (Kurt) Schmidt, our strength and conditioning leader. I'm proud of what they did. In the individual drills I thought they handled themselves in a really good way. Our guys catching the football, our defensive guys in their movement patterns, breaking on the football and offensive line guys did a great job too. I'm really proud of what they showed today."
On what Hendon Hooker did at the line of scrimmage and how quickly he processed information…
"I'm not sure anybody in college football has more on their plate than Hendon (Hooker) does. Then, you throw in the tempo that we play at, you have got to be a quick decision maker, you have got to recognize defensive structure extremely quickly. He controls some of our run game. He controls the RPO game, making a decision on every snap. He's got loaded box checks. He's got alerts. He's got kills. He controlled the entire game on every single play. I think that puts him in a great position to be able to transition at the next level and handle all that's coming at him and be able to handle it at a very high level."
On what stood out the most about Hendon Hooker's leadership…
"I've never been around anybody that's been a stronger or more impactful leader than Hendon Hooker is. Our program is not where it's at today unless Hendon is a part of our locker room. He's smart, he cares, he loves his teammates. You feel his energy every single day when he walks into the building and out on the practice field. He's a fierce competitor, somebody that our guys fed off of. That's when things were going great and when things maybe weren't going great. He's been dynamic for us and he'll be the same guy. That's true to his character, true to who he is. That's the same guy that some NFL franchise is going to get."
