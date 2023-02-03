Tennessee 1

Tennessee's Jillian Hollingshead (53) goes up for a shot against Ole Miss on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. 

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee bounced back from a pair of setbacks to top-five teams, utilizing solid defense and timely buckets to secure a 65-51 wire-to-wire victory over Ole Miss in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night to improve to 9-1 in Southeastern Conference play.

Senior guard Jordan Horston was the game's top scorer with 20 points, adding seven rebounds and five assists. Senior forward Rickea Jackson was also in double digits for UT (17-8, 9-1 SEC) with 16, while 5-foot-8 graduate guard Jordan Walker paced the Big Orange on the boards with eight to go along with a game-high four steals, four assists and six points.

