The Walters State Community College Spring Commencement celebrated the completion of 698 certificates and degrees. Please note that actual degrees and certificates are contingent upon the successful completion of coursework in spring semester and, in some cases, summer coursework. Cocke County graduates are listed.
From Bybee, Melody Brooke Shults, AFA Music. From Cosby: Davida Jo Clevenger, AS Criminal Justice; Judith Elizabeth Patterson, CER Medical Coding; Raemi Maleec Solano, AS Business Administration.
From Del Rio, Alex D. Reese, CER Basic Law Enforcement Officer; Alex Grigsby, CER Emergency Medical Technician; Carissa Anne YaMei Long, AS Business Administration; Gracie Orr, AS Psychology; Nina Frances Walker, AAS Nursing.
From Newport, Aaron G. Price, AS Biology; Abigail Jacquelyn Rathbone, CER Advanced Emergency Medical Technician; Addison F. Webb, AS General Studies; Alexis Marie Myers, AS Psychology; Alissa Brooke Rose Lamaster, AS General Studies; Carrie Aileen Williamson, AST Teaching- Pre K-3; Cassidy Lane Allen, AAS Physical Therapist Assistant; Cenddra L. Ball, AS Pre-Dental Hygiene; Danyale Cecilia Grahl, AST Teaching- K-5; E. Tracy Griffin, CER Advanced Emergency Medical Technician; Emma Mullen, AA Art (Studio); Ethan Jones, AS Accounting; Gabriel Cole Tabor, AS Secondary Education; Heavan Elliott, AST Teaching- K-5; Jill Cody, AAS Physical Therapist Assistant; John Oliver Provens III, CER Entry Pharmacy Technician; John Shropshire, CER Advanced Emergency Medical Technician; Kristian Fox Leslie, CER Advanced Pharmacy Tech; Kristin Evans, AS Health Sciences; Leahla Marie Davis, CER Basic Law Enforcement Officer; Michellina Maria Brew, AAS Nursing; Montgomery Webb, AS Health Sciences; Olivia Grace Sutton, AS Pre-Imaging Sciences; Phillip R. Young, AAS Emergency Medical Services-Paramedic; Rachelle Malone, AS Health Sciences; Richard W. Hoover, CER Basic Law Enforcement Officer; Shannon LaCole Bridges, AS Social Work; Tabitha B. Parker, AAS Nursing; Taylor Halcomb, AST Teaching- K-5.
From Parrottsville, Bailey Rae Reed, AAS Management; Chants O. Black, AS Pre-Imaging Sciences; Codie Miller Holloway, CER Medical Coding; Cody Lynn Keller, CER Advanced Emergency Medical Technician; Madison Michelle Williams, AS Health Sciences.
