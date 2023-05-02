FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time this season the third-ranked Lady Vols dropped an SEC series as they fell to No. 12 Arkansas, 2-0, Monday night at Bogle Park.
Tennessee (39-7, 17-4 SEC) dropped its first SEC series since April 30 – May 2, 2022, – having won seven consecutive series dating to last season.
Freshman Karlyn Pickens got the start for UT and pitched well, allowing just two runs on a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning – the only runs scored on the night. The hard-throwing righty gave up four hits and two walks but fanned six Razorbacks over 5.2 innings of work.
She suffered the loss and is 8-5 on the year.
Arkansas (37-14, 13-8 SEC) turned to Hannah Camenzind in the circle with the freshman tossing 5.2 innings. She allowed five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. The left-hander picked up the win and is now 4-2 in 2023.
Razorback ace Chenise Delce came on in relief and threw 1.1 innings, striking out three of four batters faced. She earned her fourth save this season.
Tennessee knocked five hits Monday night but was unable to string them together to push runs across the plate. Its best opportunity to score came in the third inning with the bases loaded and one out. Arkansas intentionally walked junior Zaida Puni to load the bases and bring up sophomore Lair Beautae.
On a 1-0 count, Camenzind induced Beautae into an inning-ending double play to keep the Lady Vols off the board.
In the fourth, NCAA home run leader Rylin Hedgecock hit a two-run home run to break the deadlock and provide the only run support Arkansas needed.
UP NEXT
The Lady Vols return home to SPL for their final regular season weekend, playing host to South Carolina May 5-7. Saturday's game will feature a pregame ceremony for Tennessee's seniors.
