Despite a strong pitching performance, the Lady Vols dropped their Sunday afternoon rubber match at No. 3 Arkansas. 

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time this season the third-ranked Lady Vols dropped an SEC series as they fell to No. 12 Arkansas, 2-0, Monday night at Bogle Park.

Tennessee (39-7, 17-4 SEC) dropped its first SEC series since April 30 – May 2, 2022, – having won seven consecutive series dating to last season.

