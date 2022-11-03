Property Transfers Nov 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FROM 10/24/2022 TO 10/28/2022Edward Smith, et al, and Joy Smith to George Ellington, et al, and Patricia Ellington, 5th District, $7,800.Patricia Peck to Open Land USA LLC, 5th District, $15,000.Billy Perryman Jr. and wife, Lynn A. Perryman to Steven Paul Dobbe and wife, Julie Ann Dobbe, 4th District, $0.Tammy Benson to Lena C. Champlin, 2nd District, $260,000.Gian A. Milone to Joyce Kaila, 5th District, $75,000.Karen S. Ramsey to Amy L. Beyer, 2nd District, $12,500.Melissa Reek McGill, et al, and Melissa McGill and Melissa McGill Reek to Rick Rakestraw and wife, Becky Rakestraw, 5th District, $180,000.Warren Hurst to Maria Rosa Torres Garcia, et al, and Maria Rosa G. Torres and Salvador Vargas, 6th District, $232,500.E.J. Seay, et al, and Diane Seay, Dwight Seay, and Carolyn Seay to Adam Seay, et al, and Casey Seay, $185,000.Margaret E. Piendle to Kelly Spence and husband, Joey Scott Spence, 5th District, $29,000.J. Carty McSween IV, Trustee to Kennith Wesson and wife, Judy Wesson, 7th District, $36,359.10.Andy Tritt to William Leibrock and wife, Charlotte Leibrock, 6th District, $95,000.First Baptist Church in Newport to Wu Holdings VII LLC, 6th District, $328,000.Guy Hommel Jr. to Byron Y. Inscoe, et al, and Robert P. Javins, 4th District, $25,000.Benjamin Keith Lilly, et al, and Benjamin K. Lilly, Julia Frances Lilly, and Julia F. Lilly to Leanne Marie Millard, et al, and Dusty Carwile, 6th District, $320,000.Kelly Sternberg and husband, James C. Sternberg to Shawn Daniels, 10th District, $450,000.Michael A. Henk and wife, Nancy E. Henk to Yhaytza Santiago, 10th District, $24,500.Daniel J. Ginder, et al, and Dan Ginder to Jon R. Garcia, 1st District, $8,800.Daniel J. Ginder to Jon R. Garcia, 1st District, $10,000.Mackie Wolf Zientz and Mann PC to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, 2nd District, $75,589.69.Ruby Lunsford Sutton, Ruby Lunsford Sutton, Executrix, and Estate of Velma Lunsford to John J. Faison and wife, Jennifer J. Faison, 5th District, $115,000.Rick Henderson to Tyler K. Guirguis, et al, and Guntapich Saensuk, 4th District, $10,000.Brandon Derrick, et al, and Keirsten Danielle Derrick and Derrick Keirsten Hazelwood to Robert Samuel Candido, et al, and Glenda Candido and Rachel Renee Candido, 6th District, $250,000.Beth J. Nelligan, et al, and Jesse Smith and Brooke Sweeny Smith to Samantha Blue and husband, Daniel P. Blue, 10th District, $80,000. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Julia Frances Lilly Daniel J. Ginder Company Daniel P. Blue Joey Scott Spence Jon R. Garcia Benjamin Keith Lilly Brooke Sweeny Smith Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
