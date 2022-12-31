Bottled water distribution

Newport Utilities supplied bottled water to customers affected by the water shortage in Del Rio. The Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department and the County Risk Assessment Team helped with the distribution efforts.

 PHOTO COURTESY COCKE COUNTY EMA

Newport Utilities (NU) water customers in the Del Rio area dealing with a boil water order may be closer to getting the issue resolved, according to NU Communications and Customer Service Manager Sharon Kyser.

As of Friday morning, Kyser said that water tanks were “refilling nicely.” She said the record-breaking cold temperatures created the “perfect storm” that led to water issues that affected about 200 customers in the Del Rio area.

