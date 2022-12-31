Newport Utilities supplied bottled water to customers affected by the water shortage in Del Rio. The Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department and the County Risk Assessment Team helped with the distribution efforts.
Newport Utilities (NU) water customers in the Del Rio area dealing with a boil water order may be closer to getting the issue resolved, according to NU Communications and Customer Service Manager Sharon Kyser.
As of Friday morning, Kyser said that water tanks were “refilling nicely.” She said the record-breaking cold temperatures created the “perfect storm” that led to water issues that affected about 200 customers in the Del Rio area.
She said the cast iron pipes contract in colder temperatures. As the temperatures warm, the cast iron expands and then pipes crack and cause leaks. She explained that those leaks lead to water loss.
The Del Rio water tank is filled from the Parrottsville water tank. A Christmas Eve residential blaze in Parrottsville led to the fire departments using a lot of water to put out the fire. She said that also used up a lot of the water from the water tank.
With the extremely cold temperatures, many people left water faucets on to help prevent pipes from freezing in their home, but that also affected water supplies as well.
NU pulls water from the French Broad River. With the cold temperatures, the French Broad River froze over. Kyser explained that it caused ice to clog the intakes at the water treatment plant, which slowed the process of treating and pumping water.
“With everything combined, we suffered tremendous water loss, which in turn, is affecting our customers. Those who are farther from the water treatment plant will experience the greatest impact,” she said. “We had the perfect storm.”
She said that a major water leak on Cosby Highway also contributed to the water woes. A water main broke on Tuesday evening in the vicinity of Town and Country Drugs, Taco Bell, KFC and McDonald’s.
“The leak literally buckled the road and our crews had to dig through 25 inches of asphalt to get to the water lines to do the repairs. It was a major leak, so that caused water loss,” she noted.
After the tank refill and recovery process, crews will check the bacteriological balance to ensure the water is safe before it is once again available to customers.
“Hopefully, if everything goes as planned, water will be available to Del Rio this weekend,” Kyser said.
A recheck of the water was planned for mid-afternoon on Friday. With 12,970 water customers, NU has 23 water storage facilities and 422 miles of water lines. The average flow for NU is 4.4 million gallons of water per day.
NU gave out bottled water to affected customers in Del Rio on Wednesday and Thursday during set hours at Fox Den Restaurant. Cocke County Emergency Management Agency reported that Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department and the Cocke County Damage Assessment Team helped with the efforts and ensured water was transported to individuals who were not able to make it to pick up water.
NU was not the only utility that issued an order to boil water.
Several other utilities throughout the state had similar situations, among those were Chuckey Utility District in Greene County, Jonesborough Utility Department, which serves Greene and Washington counties and the Memphis area. The Greene County mayor declared a limited emergency because of water issues in that county.
