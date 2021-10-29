NEWPORT—Members of the Newport Utilities board of directors met Tuesday morning for their regularly scheduled October meeting. The board received several updates from department heads, while also reviewing the company’s safety audit.
Chris Calhoun, V/P of Operations and Technology, spoke on the recent replacement of a pump at NU’s raw water station. The station has three primary pumps that average 2,000 gallons per minute (gpm) when operating properly.
Calhoun said this is the first time that all three pumps have operated simultaneously in several years.
“The crew recently got the third pump in so we now have redundancy at the plant,” Calhoun said. “It’s been seven years since all three of these pumps were operational at the same time. This is key to the operation of the plant. Hats off to the entire crew for getting this done.”
Calhoun said the next overhaul needs to occur at NU’s yard box pump station. A design flaw was recently discovered when influent from Conagra’s plant stopped flowing into NU’s system. Calhoun said NU was sampling water that had already been processed, which is a violation of their state permit.
“The loss of 1.5 million gallons of influent from Conagra each day out of our system is a significant change. Our issue was being masked by water coming in from Conagra. We’ve been sampling something that we already processed because of this design flaw. We need to redesign the system to help ourselves.”
Calhoun advocated a realignment of the wastewater department budget to make the necessary repairs to the station. He estimated the cost of the repairs to be $547,000.
NU has several other projects planned at this time and they hope to receive grant funds to cover the expenses. Non-competitive grants, state initiated strategic projects and competitive grants will become available within the next year using federal funds provided by the state.
Connie Frisbee, V/P of Human Resources and Compliance, spoke briefly to the board about the recent Tennessee Valley Public Power Association (TVPPA) safety audit performed at NU.
Frisbee said the auditors reported one finding which was lineman hooks that did not have gaff guards, which was immediately corrected.
“This was an exceptionally good audit per the auditor,” Frisbee said. “We went from six deficiencies in 2019 to three in 2020, and now to one in 2021. This resulted in a 5% reduction in our workers comp premium and that’s a savings of $10,000.”
To close the meeting, General Manager Michael Williford spoke about the colder temperatures and the impact on electric bills. Williford said many customers’ emergency heat will turn on when temperatures dip to 40 degrees. He encourages all NU customers to turn down their thermostats to help them save money.
The board will meet again on Tuesday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m.
