NEWPORT—Victories over rival Jefferson County have been hard to come by for both Cocke County High School basketball teams in recent years.
Friday night was an night to break out the brooms and sweep away frustration.
Both the Lady Red and Fighting Cocks earned victories over their now higher-classification rivals as Cocke County celebrated its 2022 Senior Night festivities at the Cock Pit.
Lady Red earn third comeback win of the week
Don’t call it a comeback, they’ve been doing it all week.
The Lady Red of Cocke County scored their third consecutive impressive victory of the week Friday night against Jefferson County and former coach Jeremy Byrd. It was also the third fourth quarter comeback win of the week as well.
After rallying late to take wins over state-ranked Greeneville and Gatlinburg-Pittman, the Lady Red hit replay on the comeback machine again to earn a 67-58 win.
Jefferson County held a 56-52 lead after a Brooke Satterfield 3-pointer with 4:34 to play. It was the next-to-last bucket they hit the remainder of the night. Cocke County closed the game on a 13-2 run, with consecutive 3-pointers by the senior backcourt tandem of Sydney Clevenger and Camryn Halcomb putting the Lady Red into the lead.
Cocke County (22-4) led the game 60-56 with 2:54 left after Clevenger’s 3-pointer. A Jefferson County timeout and an offensive putback by Kamry Bolin temporarily stopped the Lady Patriots’ bleeding.
Jefferson County (11-17) though fell victim to Gracie Gregg’s clutch performances. With her team up by four, Gregg gobbled up a rebound and hit two subsequent free-throws to go up 64-58 with 1:33 to play. On the next Jefferson County possession, Gregg got a steal at midcoart and found Clevenger with the ball and was fouled, hitting two free-throws to widen the margin to 65-58 with 1:07 remaining.
Gregg finished the night with a double double recording 17 points and 10 rebounds, while dishing out four assists. Clevenger led the Lady Red in scoring with 18 points, while Halcomb and Paige Niethammer also scored in double figures with 14 points and 10 points, respectively.
Jefferson County was led in scoring by Makenzie Alvey’s 19 points. Carson-Newman bound Kali McMahan added 13 points, the last of which came in the third quarter and was her 1,000th career point.
COCKE COUNTY (67): Sydney Clevenger 18, Gracie Gregg 17, Camryn Halcomb 14, Paige Niethammer 10, Jaylen Cofield 4, Jayda Harden 2, Destiny Reese 2.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (58): Makenzie Alvey 19, Kali McMahan 13, Kamry Bolin 7, Brooke Satterfield 6, Tara Seales 5, Reagan Cotter 4, Caroline Loveday 2, Lily Beth Johnston 2, Ansley Fritz 1.
Fighting Cocks dominate Patriots
After suffering a defeat at Jefferson County earlier in the year, Cocke County earned a little bit of revenge on their new non-district rival on Friday night.
Cocke County put together a consistent offensive night and then pulled away in the second half for a dominant 72-61 win over the Patriots.
Freshman Kyler Hayes scored a game-high 20 in the win, while senior Jordan Woods added 17 on senior night. Baylor Baxter was the Big Red’s third scorer in double figures as he added 13 points in the victory. Cocke County (13-13) also got a hot hand early from Major Woods, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Cocke County led the Patriots (5-19) 18-17 after a quarter and then 36-29 at halftime.
The Fighting Cocks then pulled away after halftime by outscoring the Patriots 25-15 in the third period. Jordan Woods scored 10 points in the pivotal period, including a pair of 3-pointers. Hayes also exploded in the period with nine points. The freshman also added seven more in the fourth quarter to spur the Big Red onto the win.
Cocke County led by as many as 18 midway through fourth quarter, before the Patriots put together a mini-rally to pull to within 10 with just over two minutes remaining.
For as successful and consistent as the first three quarters were on offense for the Big Red, Cocke County was limited to just a pair of field goals by Hayes in the final eight minutes, as they held on for the 11-point win.
COCKE COUNTY (72): Kyler Hayes 20, Jordan Woods 17, Baylor Baxter 13, Brazen Stewart 9, Major Woods 7, Colin Askew 2, Cayden Fisher 2, Zeke Ramos 2.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (61): Conner Haney 22, Cy Mincey 16, Jack Vines 8, Vontez McCray 7, Talan Higgins 7, Kohl Bonura 1.
