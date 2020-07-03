Willie Irene Ragle Stiles of Newport, born July 21, 1932, met with the Lord on July 29, 2020 after a two-year battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease/ALS.
She is survived by her sons David M. Hyder and wife Eddie, and Thomas E. Hyder and wife Jackie; daughter Lori Beth Hyder Carter and husband Edward; grandsons Alexander Hyder and Andrew Hyder; sisters Mable Ragle Davis, Reba Ragle Murrel and Alma Ragle Byington, and brother-in-law James Leach.
She was predeceased by her mother Callie Ragle and father Albert Thomas Ragle; her sisters Lois Ragle Leach and Evelyn Ragle Maloy; her brother Leon Ragle; her husband James E. Stiles, Sr. and her step-children Colleen Stiles Shatzer and James E. Stiles, Jr.
She enjoyed staying active through gardening, gathering with friends and family, church activities, Bible study and Tai Chi.
She will be missed by her many friends and loved ones.
Her memorial service will be held at a later date so that all friends and family can gather to celebrate her life.
Friends and family will be notified of the future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.