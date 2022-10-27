UT SOCCER
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- No. 21 Tennessee closed out the regular season with a 2-0 win over in-state rival Vandy on Thursday in front of a crowd of 1,087 at Regal Stadium.

With the win, Tennessee (11-4-2, 7-2-1 SEC) ends the regular season tied with South Carolina at 15 points in the SEC East Division to become Co-SEC East Champions. It is the third straight SEC East Division Championship for the Lady Vols.

