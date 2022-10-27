KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- No. 21 Tennessee closed out the regular season with a 2-0 win over in-state rival Vandy on Thursday in front of a crowd of 1,087 at Regal Stadium.
With the win, Tennessee (11-4-2, 7-2-1 SEC) ends the regular season tied with South Carolina at 15 points in the SEC East Division to become Co-SEC East Champions. It is the third straight SEC East Division Championship for the Lady Vols.
Prior to the game, fifth-year seniors Abbey Burdette, Mackenzie George, and Hannah Zaluski and senior Lindsey Romig were recognized in a Senior Day ceremony.
Junior Lawson Renie netted the game-winner for UT in the 49th minute off an assist by sophomore Taylor Huff, and Huff added another for insurance in the 67th minute. Romig recorded five saves on the night.
Vanderbilt (11-3-3, 5-3-2 SEC) was led on offense by Alex Kerr who put two shots on goal. In the net, Sara Wojdelko tallied two saves.
"I think they were just competing for one another. I mean, this is Senior Night. The team has a ton of respect and admiration for our seniors. They played their hearts out for them - competed together, fought together, and really just played for one another. That's what we talked about all year, and sometimes we lose that focus a little bit, but they did that tonight," said Tennessee head coach Joe Kirt.
The Lady Vols dominated possession in the first half, outshooting the Commodores 9-1, but were unable to find the back of the net.
Jaida Thomas put a ball on frame from close range nine minutes into play, but Wojdelko dove on it for the save.
Burdette had UT's best look of the half with just under five minutes left, ripping a shot from 25 yards out that slammed off the crossbar and back into the field of play, but the Vandy defense was able to clear, and the game went into the break tied at zero.
Renie put UT ahead just four minutes into the second half, drilling a header past Wojdelko off a corner by Huff.
Huff added another in the 67th minute, burying the ball in the back corner of the goal on a penalty kick earned from a foul on Burdette in the box.
Kerr got loose in the Commodores' offensive third with 13 minutes left in the game, taking a shot from 18 yards out that Romig collected in a diving save, and Tennessee closed out the regular season with a win on Rocky Top.
UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will head to Pensacola as the No. 3 seed due to the head-to-head tie-breaker with South Carolina and will play sixth-seeded Georgia on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.
