Green 1

Cosby's Hayden Green returned to The Hill on December 16 for his first visit since an ATV accident on November 19. Since then, he has been at home resting and rehabbing after being discharged from Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center in Knoxville. 

 Jake Nichols

Days after an accident that left Cosby senior Hayden Green in critical condition in November, dozens of people packed into the Eagles’ gym.

They were not there for a game, as they had been only days earlier when Green led his team onto the floor.

