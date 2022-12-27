Days after an accident that left Cosby senior Hayden Green in critical condition in November, dozens of people packed into the Eagles’ gym.
They were not there for a game, as they had been only days earlier when Green led his team onto the floor.
Instead, they united to pray for one of their own.
“It’s amazing,” said Cosby girls basketball coach Cody Lowe. “(Hayden) is a great football and basketball player. But his best quality is leadership. He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around, and it’s outstanding to see the support.
“Because he would be here for anybody else, and it’s good to see that repaid for him. We just love him.”
That love has been felt throughout a long healing process for Green, who was an All-District selection in football — yet whose life hung in the balance after an ATV accident on November 19.
That love remained on Sunday, November 20, as people milled about in the waiting room at UT Medical Center — all eyes and ears glued for an update on Green.
It was there a few days later, when Cosby’s boys basketball team took the floor for its first game without the senior point guard — all players on both teams wearing “#HaydenStrong” T-shirts in warmups and on the bench.
It was there for Darrin Wilson, a friend of Green’s who has helped organized a massive fundraiser that will take place on January 28 at Cosby from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Finally, that love was present on December 16, 2022.
That afternoon, Green rolled out of the hospital in his wheelchair and went inside the Cosby gym for the first time since his accident.
Few knew he was coming, as senior teammate Shaydan O’Dell summarized: “We had no clue.”
And, despite Cosby’s loss that night, the sight of Green out and about was a welcomed one for all involved.
“It’s just good to see him back here,” said Green’s coach, Brian Stewart, with tears in his eyes.
The crowd’s reaction reflected the sentiment.
No one noticed Green at first, his entrance quiet as Cosby transitioned between the girls’ and boys’ matchups against David Crockett.
But when members of the crowd saw Green, they broke into an instant roar.
“It was emotional just rolling in here,” said Green, who wiped away tears as the applause crescendoed around him. “To come through those doors, it’s been a ride. I knew it would be something like that. I’ve had all the support through this.”
“It’s amazing,” added Green’s father, Jason. “The crowd, the community, the support they’ve had for him, there’s no words for it.”
And that support will undoubtedly continue in the coming months.
Jason Green confirmed that night that his son is home “for good” following stints in the ICU at UT Medical Center and Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center, and he added that Hayden will continue rehabbing once his collarbone heals.
The family has since shared photos of Hayden at home, where his relatives and Cosby teammates have continued to surround him.
“It’s the motivation to keep pushing on,” said Jason Green of the ovation they received at the game, as well as the support found throughout this ordeal. “To get back to the best him that’s possible.”
