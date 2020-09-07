In February I wrote about the 75th anniversary of the battle where 6,800 Marines died in just over a four-week period, while fighting for control of the small island called Iwo Jima. I shared the importance of capturing this island that allowed American bombers to arrive over Japan without the enemy having advance notice. This was one of two major battles leading up to the surrender of Japan, just six months later, on September 2, 1945.
While the surrender of Japan was attributed to the dropping of the Atom bomb by the B-29, Enola Gay, there was one more major land battle that lead the way.
The island of Okinawa, part of the Ryukyu Island chain, lies just over 950 miles to Japan (850 miles east of Iwo Jima and remember Iwo was declared captured on March 26) and was the last stronghold for the Japanese Army. It is 466 square miles with mountains and heavy foliage that was perfect for the Japanese’s last stand. Japan knew if that island fell to the Americans so would their motherland. Airbases on the island would allow the Americans ground troops support and close access to invade.
The Battle for Okinawa began on Easter Sunday April 1, 1945, just less than three weeks after the fall of Iwo Jima. Being this close to their motherland the Japanese used their Kamikaze pilots, and the fiercest fighting on land led to massive deaths on both sides making it one of the bloodiest battles of the South Pacific. The rainy, monsoon season, also played a role making the battle even more difficult.
When the Navy’s Fifth Fleet and 180,000 Army and Marine Corps troops, Commanded by Lieutenant-General Simon Bolivar Buckner, arrived the mass of battleships launched the largest shelling ever, to support the troops landing. When the troops landed it was nothing like Iwo Jima or other beach landings in the past. The Americans were surprised by the lack of resistance and within hours the troops and all their supplies, support equipment, tanks, and ammunition were ashore. The troops took two close airfields with ease.
ON THE SEA
The arriving ships met no resistance and had no problem shelling the island. Just three days later, on April 4 that all changes. Japan’s counteroffensive most successful weapon was the Kamikaze suicide pilots. The ships were sitting ducks for the planes diving over 400 miles per hour at them. The pilots, flying to their deaths, presented small targets the ships anti-aircraft guns. Many got through and did catastrophic damage to many of the fleet’s ships.
Following this and continuing through until the island fell the ships were attacked each day by bomber and other aircraft from the mainland of Japan. Then, at dawn on May 4 the Kamikaze pilots struck again. Until 1000 hours the ships came under a continuing wave of aircraft aimed to destroy them all.
The first ship to be a target was the destroyer Morrison. It had four aircraft crash into its decks and sank in just eight minutes. There were 154 casualties. Next a Japanese bomber launched a Baka Bomb similar to today’s drone in shape and also guided by a person. (The main difference is the Baka is guided by an onboard person on his suicide mission). The Baka struck the Shea setting it afire and flooding the forward compartments. The crew worked tirelessly and kept her afloat. The ship lost twenty-five of its crew.
As the day continued so did the Kamikaze attack. In the afternoon, a pilot dived straight through a hail of fire to hit the Birmingham, just behind the number two turret (One of the larger deck “canons”). The force of the dive propelled the motor through three decks into the ships. The planes’ 250 bomb exploded in the ship’s sickbay.
This ship had ninety casualties. As night began to fall a Kamikaze pilot slammed into the deck of the carrier Sangamon, initially destroying twenty-one planes on the flight deck. The ship’s entire hanger deck was destroyed as well as the communications and radar. It was almost midnight, with help from other ships, when the fires were under control the ship headed for temporary repairs. There were 21 seriously injured, 25 missing, and 11 dead sailors.
On these two days in May the Japanese had damaged or sunk 17 ships and caused almost 700 American casualties. The ships gunfire had destroyed 131 enemy planes before they could inflict damage. From the time the Japanese attacks started in April their air campaign included 560 raids by a reported 2,228 planes.
The attacks during the last big battle before V-J Day cost the Navy dearly. In total the 5th Fleet had 36 ships sunk and another 368 ships damaged. They lost 763 airplanes, and 4,900 men killed or drowned, with an additional 4,800 men wounded.
ON THE ISLAND
Okinawa island’s defenses were commanded by Lt. Gen. Mitsuru Ushijima who had 130,000 men ready to fight to the death. His forces also included a number of “drafted” civilians and 20,000 Home Guards known as Boeital. The Home Guards were not trained for military fighting. They were unarmed and mainly used as laborers or support to frontline troops. At best their weapons were spears and grenades.
The General’s best resources were the amount of artillery he amassed; the likes had not been seen before in the South Pacific. His stockpile included hundreds of mortars ranging from 50 mm to 320 mm, 70 mm to 75 mm guns, 75 mm and 150 mm howitzers, and 5-inch costal guns. The 150 mm howitzers could fire an 80-pound projectile to a range or 11,000 yards (Over 6 miles). While throughout the theater the Japanese has used the artillery against aircraft and offshore ships, Ushijima had a specific area of the Shuri defense line in his sights.
The American troops that had gone towards the north end of the island to the airfield on the Motobu Peninsula faced intense resistance. The rugged terrain and fight-to-the-death Japanese troops resulted in five days of difficult and deadly combat. On April 16, the troops seized the “high point” and the following day repelled a counter offensive attack with spot-on firepower from the “old” battleship the USS Tennessee. Four days later the Marines of the 6th Division had secured the peninsula and the airfield. This operation costs were high, 757 men were wounded and 207 more lost their lives.
At the same time, as the American troops advanced to the south, they faced little resistance but were actually walking into a well-planned trap. General Ushijima had ordered his men to fire on the Americans. But to wait and watch for them as they approached the rugged mountain area, filled with caves in the Shuri area, on the southern end of the island. The Japanese General had set up a defensive positions in the shape of a triangle, the Shuri Defense Line.
On April 7, as the American troops, moving south, approached the Shuri defenses, the Japanese sent their battleship Yamato in support of General Ushijima. It was to launch an attack on the 5th fleet and use its guns to wipeout the Americans. An American submarine spotted the ship and alerted the 5th fleet who sent an aerial attack that sank the ship. Though that attempt to destroy the Americans failed the enemy was using the multitude of caves to fight from. With the artillery already zeroed in the advance of the American troops was slow and cost many casualties.
Each small move forward by the American troops was met by the enemy in hand to hand combat ranging from exchanging grenades and satchel charges, to closer contact with bayonets and knives. The other islands the Americans had fought on with the caves protecting the enemy troops had to use flamethrowers to neutralize them, created a new design for American tanks.
The tanks were refitted and then became portable flame throwers. Able to carry 300 gallons of gasoline mixed with napalm. The mixture could then be sprayed 80 to 200 yards. These tanks were then teamed with an infantry unit to protect them from the Japanese. Fifty-five of these units joined the forces fighting at the Shuri defense line and soon joined by engineers of the Tenth Army. These engineers would use a 1,000-gallon water distributor filled with gasoline to pump into caves then ignite the mixture. Not only would it burn out the caves it sealed them so the enemy could not come out behind them. Using these methods helped turn the battle.
The battle for the southern end of Okinawa would go on for another month and was deadly for both sides. I will continue this story next week and tell you about two of the soldiers who became Medal of Honor Recipients because of their unselfish actions.
NEWS OF NOTE
Remembering 9/11 – Americans should take the time on this 19th anniversary on the terrorist attack on our country by pausing at 8:46 am for six moments of silence, commemorating the exact time planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and thanks to brave passengers United Airlines Flight 93 crashing into rural Pennsylvania.
American Legion Post 41 – Commander David Mills shared that Post 41 will be holding their 2nd Annual POW-MIA Recognition Day on Friday, September 18 starting at 9 a.m. Local officials and Veterans organization leaders with Cocke County High School NJROTC will attend the Cocke County Memorial Building, home to Post 41. David said, “We will be social distancing during the event, and just like last year, we will invite the veterans present to stand along the sidewalk holding small American and POW/MIA flags for a short while.” You can contact Commander Mills at (423) 237-6896 for more information.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be Thursday, September 17, at 148 Pine Street. Until further notice the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Due to restrictions there will not be a meal preceding the meeting. The hall will be open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to Noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue Social Distancing. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
