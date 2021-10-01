NEWPORT—The board of directors for Newport Utilities met this week to receive updates from various departments. They also approved several expenditures for projects and repairs to NU’s sewer system.
Chris Calhoun, VP of Operations and Technology, requested board approval to purchase materials associated with phase one of NU’s Industrial Road project. NU will be replacing all cast iron pipe, valves and hydrants in that area.
Three bids were submitted for materials and Calhoun asked to proceed with the lowest bid which was submitted by Core & Main, LP. The expenditure request was approved for a total of $57,169.
Calhoun’s second request was for materials needed in phase two of the project. Phase two is a larger scale project that requires more materials. That subsequently led to a much higher price tag.
Core and Main, LP’s bid was selected by the board for Phase two materials. The cost of the items total more than $523,000.
Calhoun informed the board the Grit King Project for the wastewater department has been finished. More than $34,000 was saved from the estimated expenses associated with the project. A total of $23,000 of that amount was used for new teacups, valves and a catwalk system for inspections of the system.
The next project for the system is the replacement of headwork valves that control the influent flow that comes into the plant. Calhoun said replacement of the valves is an intensive process but a necessary one.
Board members awarded the valve replacement project to Brockwell Construction. They submitted the only bid for the project in the amount of $72,852. Brockwell will also remove portions of concrete that surround the new Grit King that create a hazardous work environment.
During the general manager’s report, Michael Williford told the board that NU is back in compliance with TVA for the broadband department. He said the department hopes to proceed to stage two which involves ramping up installations for customers. NU has a current waiting list of 2,015 subscribers that are seeking connection to the system.
The TVA audit has been finalized as well, according to Williford. The State Comptroller’s and IG audits are still ongoing.
Williford spoke briefly on NU’s plan to expand their sewer system. Plans have been developed to extend wastewater lines to the Cosby area. NU received an $80,000 grant for engineering and design work for the project.
Williford said the recent increase to sewer rates and expansion of the system will help offset the loss of revenue when Conagra closes this month.
The board will meet again on Tuesday, October 26 at 10:30 a.m.
