BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Following a complete game in the series finale against Mississippi State, Drew Beam was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Beam got the ball for the Vols (30-14, 11-10 SEC) as they were chasing their seventh consecutive victory, and second-straight weekend series sweep on Saturday against Mississippi State. The talented sophomore came out with his best stuff, allowing just three hits and one earned run in Tennessee's 13-2 seven-inning victory.
The game marked Beam's second career complete game, having last done so at Vanderbilt a season ago. He faced just four batters over the minimum and fanned seven Bulldogs, earning his team-leading sixth victory of the season.
Beam has been Tennessee's top qualifying pitcher since the beginning of SEC play. He has turned in 33.2 innings and posted a 3.48 ERA in the toughest conference in college baseball. Saturday's start marked back-to-back quality starts for the mid-state native, and he was fantastic at home in the month of April, going 20.2 innings with 13 hits allowed, four earned runs and 20 strikeouts in three starts on Rocky Top.
The 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year earns his second career SEC Pitcher of the Week honor, last doing so after that complete game at Vanderbilt.
