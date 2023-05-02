Beam 1

Tennessee's Drew Beam earned SEC Pitcher of the Week honors for the second week in a row after shutting down Mississippi State last Saturday to complete the Vols' second straight SEC sweep. 

 UTSports.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Following a complete game in the series finale against Mississippi State, Drew Beam was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Beam got the ball for the Vols (30-14, 11-10 SEC) as they were chasing their seventh consecutive victory, and second-straight weekend series sweep on Saturday against Mississippi State. The talented sophomore came out with his best stuff, allowing just three hits and one earned run in Tennessee's 13-2 seven-inning victory.

