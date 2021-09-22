DEL RIO—On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24, the Jones Nature Center will come to life for the annual Del Rio Days festival.
This year’s festival and festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
There will be a noon opening ceremony followed by musical acts throughout the afternoon.
Wonderful crafts can also be found at the festival. The crafters will come out in full force this year to provide a wide array of items including carved bears, homemade cakes and cookies, cedar picture frames, walking sticks, wooden benches and shelves, aprons and blankets, handmade ink pens, Christmas ornaments, fabric crafts, and wreaths.
If you’re hungry, be sure to stop by one of the many food vendors at the festival. The menu is sure to please, and this year will feature BBQ with baked beans and slaw, hot dogs, beans and greens, cornbread, burgers, fries, funnel cakes, deep fried cheese, fried pickles, Cuban Sandwiches and Norwegian Rosette Waffles
The festival will officially end at 5 p.m. Sunday evening.
All proceeds from the festival go to benefit the Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department.
Come out for some family fun while supporting a worthy cause.
For more festival information contact Tammy Haney by phone at 423-237-0150, or by email at delriodays2014@yahoo.com.
You can also find the festival on Facebook at Del Rio Days 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.