Saturday’s Schedule
Newport Dance & Cheer Academy: 10:55 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.
Newport Arts and Athletics is the home of Newport Martial Arts Academy & Newport Dance & Cheer Academy, Inc. They offer classes in dance, gymnastics/acrobatics, karate and fitness for adults! Their classes are offered for students ages 2.5 and older. Newport Martial Arts Academy is led by Sensei Jennifer Grillo-Foster. The Newport Dance & Cheer Academy is under the instruction of Director and Instructor, Susan McMahan and Instructor Kaylee Clark. Classes are offered in ballet, tap, jazz, gymnastics/acrobatics, pointe, hip hop and more. They also have a unique Twinkle Star dance program for children ages 2-6-years-old. Private lessons are also available in addition to group classes. Fitness classes offered include workouts such as: High Intensity Interval Training, Circuit Training and Zumba Fitness.
Brian Sneed- 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Brian Sneed is an American singer songwriter and Nashville recording artist who grew up in a small town in Tennessee. Brian’s love for music began at an early age and quickly developed into a full-time profession. Brian is influenced by many different genres of music such as country, pop, rock and gospel. Brian is known best for creating and performing country music around eastern Tennessee.
MAX Movement Dance & Fitness- 1:40 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.
Max movement is a locally owned and operated dance and gymnastics studio. They offer classes in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, pointe, tumbling and acrobatics for ages 2.5 and up. Recreational and competitive classes are available. They have an award-winning competition team with two current regional titleholders. Max Movement is located at 264 E. Main Street Newport, TN.
Allison Fox 2:42 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Allison Fox is a senior at Cocke County High School this year. Her passion for music comes from three generations of the Fox family that are musically inclined with God given talent. In the future she hopes to either teach or make a singing career out of music. She really likes to sing old country music inspired by Dolly Parton, but she also enjoys other types of music as well. She is the daughter of Stephen and Ashley Fox.
The Mikki Norwood Band- 3:20 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.
Ever put your iTunes on shuffle and let 'er rip? That's what the Mikki Norwood Band shows are like! Crowd-pleasing songs from all decades, genres, and styles… there’s a little something for everyone!
Eddie Self- 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Born and raised in the hills of Parrottsville, Eddie Self began singing in church, and eventually started writing songs of his own. Mixing Americana, pop and traditional singer-songwriter techniques, Eddie seeks to find his own way in the ocean of singer-songwriters.
Sunday’s Schedule
Carson Creek Singer- 1 p.m. – 1:50 PM
Roy and Paula Poore and Reece and Penny grooms make up the local group the Carson Creek Singers. These folks have been friends for many years. They found themselves as empty nesters and decided to follow their desires to serve the Lord. They have been singing together as the CCS for eight years. They have traveled many miles up and down the highways here in Cocke County as well as the surrounding counties, and surrounding states. They enjoy getting to meet new people as well as old friends and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. Their mix of music is southern gospel, bluegrass, and even some contemporary.
The Stone Mountain Band- 2 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.
The Stone Mountain Band from Newport, are a Bluegrass Gospel Group and play mostly churches and local Festivals. They have been together almost nine years and play mostly in East Tennessee and Western N.C.
Allison Mahal- 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For Allison Mahal, life is like a room full of mirrors reflecting on life, family, creativity, and community. Raised in Chicago and nurtured by Nashville, she has spent years writing her inner narrative, and is finally ready to share it; with her upcoming EP me Now. She paints glittering visions of heartbreak coinciding with self love and hope. Mahal’s silvery vocals spring from a deep well of admiration for her female songwriting heroes like Brandi Carlile, Carole King and Sara Bareilles.
