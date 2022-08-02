Assault: In a report filed by Sergeant Heath Willis, officers responded to a domestic assault. While responding dispatch advised that the complainant said her son threatened to burn the house down. Upon arrival Willis spoke to Jamie Sutton, who said her son, Gabriel Green, 20, began arguing with her because his girlfriend left him for Sutton's husband. Sutton said Green grabbed and hit her arms with his hands. Sutton said her friend Edna Hornbuckle came in and pulled him off her. Sutton said Green told her he would burn down the house and began pouring gas on the porch and floor in the home. Sutton said she is leaving and does not wish to pursue charges against Green.
Assault, vandalism: Officers responded in reference to a female on a piece of property refusing to leave and breaking things with an ax. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Rebecca Williamson, 40, who said she and Travis Stuart, 47, had gotten into an argument over her missing flashlights. She said Stuart began throwing her possessions outside the gate. She told him to stop or she would call police. She said Stuart then came up to the porch and dragged her off the ramp with her cellphone still in her hand. She said Stuart then began hitting her in the face and took her phone. She said Stuart then got on his knees and hit her three times in the back of the head and neck. She said he then grabbed something and stabbed her phone, breaking it. She said she had been trying to dial 911 when Stuart broke the phone. She used a second phone to call. Warrants are on file, the report states.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
