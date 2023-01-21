The University of Tennessee Extension—Cocke County is excited to announce the Small Fruits Workshop on Feb. 24. The workshop will be held at the Tennessee Division of Forestry for the in-class portion, and the pruning demonstration will be located on a farm within the county to be announced closer to time.
The class will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and lunch will be provided. Class participation fee is $25 and will cover lunch and all class materials. Registration materials can be found online at https://cocke.tennessee.edu or be picked up at the Extension Office located in the Courthouse Annex. Online registration is also available at https://tiny.utk.edu/payonline. Deadline for registration is Feb. 22.
Again, this year, the focus will be on apple, peach, and nut trees, as well as blueberries, grapes, hops, and brambles such as blackberries and raspberries. We will also have a hands-on demonstration of proper pruning techniques of multiple types of trees and small fruits, as well as a general discussion session to address any other questions participants may have.
We are excited to have Dr. David Lockwood from the University of Tennessee Department of Plant Sciences to deliver the program. Dr. Lockwood has decades of experience working with small fruits of all kinds and brings a wealth of knowledge to our workshop.
We look forward to an exciting and educational workshop and hope that it benefits the citizens of Cocke County. For more information about the Small Fruits Workshop contact Sarah Orr at sorr6@utk.edu or (423)-623-7531.
