The University of Tennessee Extension—Cocke County is excited to announce the Small Fruits Workshop on Feb. 24. The workshop will be held at the Tennessee Division of Forestry for the in-class portion, and the pruning demonstration will be located on a farm within the county to be announced closer to time.

The class will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and lunch will be provided. Class participation fee is $25 and will cover lunch and all class materials. Registration materials can be found online at https://cocke.tennessee.edu or be picked up at the Extension Office located in the Courthouse Annex. Online registration is also available at https://tiny.utk.edu/payonline. Deadline for registration is Feb. 22.

