BULLS GAP—The Lady Warriors bounced back in a big way Monday evening with a 78-8 victory over the Lady Bulldogs of Bulls Gap. The offensive explosion was directed by the dynamic scoring duo of Hayden Carter and Karmine Shropshire.
Shropshire had the hot hand early in the game dropping 12 of her 22 points in the first quarter. Ellie Proffitt also contributed in a big way with 10 points in the quarter.
Carter took over in the second quarter of the game scoring baskets at will. She scored 18 of her game high 32 points just before the half. NGS held a commanding 48-1 lead as they headed into the locker room.
The second half of the game looked like the first quarter on repeat as the Lady Warriors continued to feed Carter and Shropshire. They combined to score 22 of the team’s 30 points to close out the game.
NGS (78): Hayden Carter 32, Karmen Shropshire 22, Ellie Proffitt 12, Meredith Grooms 6, Lexi Massengill 4, Leah Adams 2.
Bulls Gap (8): Mackenzie Smith 4, Charla Lee 2, Kailee Carter 1, Lilliana Ferrell 1.
Warriors win close game over Bulldogs
The Warriors found themselves in a tight battle against the Bulldogs in the first game of the evening. They walked away with a 36-35 victory over Bulls Gap.
NGS took control early on in the game led by Maddox Holt and Skylar Hall. Holt and Hall combined for 12 of the 16 points scored in the first quarter.
The roles reversed in the second quarter after Bulls Gap found their offensive groove. The Bulldogs scored 16 points in the quarter while NGS went into a minor slump only scoring 6.
The Warriors took a narrow 22-20 lead into half time. Neither team sustained a prolonged run in the second half as they traded baskets for the remainder of the game. The Warriors scored 9 points in the third to the Bulldogs’ 8 points.
The offense for both teams went cold in the fourth but Bulls Gap managed to outscore NGS 7-5 in the final period of play. The two point margin at half for the Warriors proved to be critical in the one point victory.
NGS (36): Maddox Holt 10, Maddux Carter 9, Will Sutton 8, Skylar Hall 6, Jackson Williams 3.
Bulls Gap (35): Isaiah Jones 13, Grayson Hughes 8, Jake Elliot 6, Noah Seals 5, Grant Johnson 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.