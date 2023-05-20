MORRISTOWN – Construction of Morristown-Hamblen West is near completion, with opening slated for June 5. The $38.5 million facility will include a free-standing emergency department, diagnostic imaging center, and the only designated Breast Imaging Center of Excellence between Johnson City and Knoxville, along with primary care and physician offices. An expansion of Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, the new facility will provide additional health services for residents of Morristown and the surrounding Lakeway area.
The new 67,000 square-foot outpatient building will be located at 653 Merchants Greene Boulevard near Exit 4 off Interstate 81. While some employees of Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System will transfer to the new facility, the expansion also will create 25 new jobs and add two new primary care providers for the community.
“Morristown-Hamblen has proudly served the Lakeway region for over 125 years. As our community continues to grow, we are glad to offer expanded services for more convenient access to care,” said Gordon Lintz, president and chief administrative officer of Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System. “As a local healthcare provider, we are excited to continue our tradition of providing excellent care to our community at our new location.”
The free-standing emergency department also will help reduce the wait time at the main hospital emergency department, allowing patients to receive care more quickly.
“Covenant Health is committed to providing the right care in the right place at the right time, and we’re looking forward to the opening of Morristown-Hamblen West,” said Jim VanderSteeg, president and CEO of Covenant Health. “Morristown-Hamblen has been a trusted care provider for many years, and Covenant Health is proud to continue investing in this important East Tennessee community.”
