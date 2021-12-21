Later Letters
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to Christmas. Some good things that happened this year were: I played with my cousins. I got a new puppy and a new house. Please visit my new house with my new tree. I've been saying excuse me and please. I have been good.
I would like: Arts and crafts, vanity, puppets, Slime, Kinetic Sand, Barbie dolls, dolls' clothes, balls, and buckets.
I love you and all my friends.
Fly Safe!
With Love,
Maddelyn
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to Christmas. A good thing that happened this year: I started school.
I would like: A little chair and watch.
Fly Safe!
Ava
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to Christmas. A good thing that happened this year: I started school.
I would like: a dinosaur.
Fly Safe!
With Love,
Charlie
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to Christmas. A good thing that happened this year: I started school.
I would like: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.
Fly Safe!
With Love,
Hunter
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to Christmas. Some good things that happened this year were: I started school and am having fun.
I would like: A choo-choo train.
Fly Safe!
Naveah
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to Christmas.
I would like: a purple baby doll.
Fly Safe!
Love,
Donni
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to Christmas. A good thing that happened this year: I enjoy school.
I would like: a Spiderman guy.
Fly Safe!
With Love,
Korben
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to Christmas.
I would like: a Rainbow tablet for Christmas and nothing else.
Fly Safe!
With Love,
Oakleigh
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to Christmas. Some good things that happened this year were: I got to start preschool, kept my hands to myself. I got to eat all the foods; ate all the fruits.
I would like: a tiny Barbie car, LOL house and doll. Also I would like a blow up bouncie ball that can deflate and go back up. Some clothes and shoes, and finally something for my brothers.
Fly Safe!
With Love,
Kyla
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to Christmas. Some good things that happened this year were: Stayed in motel in Pigeon Forge, met our friend Josie from Ohio and we went to Dollywood and rode boats.
I would like: a big Barbie Dreamhouse and Slumber Kin stuffed animals with a blue face. More clothes and shoes.
Fly Safe!
With Love,
Adalynn
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to Christmas. Some good things that happened this year were: Jessie didn't cry a lot.
I would like: Monster truck, Batman car, and Spiderman car.
Fly Safe!
With Love,
Dryden
Dear Santa,
I am looking forward to Christmas. Some good things that happened this year were: I started school and enjoy school. I like to play in housekeeping. My mommy's my friend.
I would like: two Teddy Bears.
Fly Safe!
With Love,
Eden
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a new Bella and a wooden sled for Christmas. Please make sure everyone gets a gift.
Love,
Finley Willis
