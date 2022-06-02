NEWPORT—Recreation Department Director Scott Thornton spoke to Budget Committee members this week about the new fiscal year requests for his department. Minor increases for fuel and part-time employees will occur next year, but Thornton is more focused on growing the department.
Committee members came to the conclusion that it may be more beneficial for the department to become its own entity and operate under a 501©(3) nonprofit.
Obtaining that status would allow the county to donate funds each year, and the department would be responsible for managing that amount as they see fit.
There are many offerings when it comes to sports across the county, but many are dependent upon usage of school system facilities. In the past Thornton has expressed an interest in having a complex for sporting events that would be managed solely by the department. The biggest issue is the lack of funds.
All money that is collected by the recreation department is returned to its budget as it operates its own separate fund. The county currently contributes $245,000 each year, leaving the rest of the operating funds generated through fee collection.
“We want things to grow and for the amounts to go up,” Thornton said. “If we get $20,000 and want to go get a grant that’s a matching grant, then we’ve got the $20,000 to use. We’re depending on the school system right now, and we want to be self-sufficient to where we’re dependent on nobody else.”
Money is budgeted each year to cover expenses for concessions and to pay officials for games. Thornton said his board has expressed an interest in creating a new line item from which funds could be drawn to pay for those expenses. He said anything that is left over, no matter how small the amount, could be used moving forward to help the department grow.
Heather McGaha, County Finance Director, told Thornton that it would be difficult for this to occur given the department’s current structure. All funds collected are currently accounted for and go to cover operating costs.
“The fees that are collected in the rec department already go into the recreation fund,” McGaha said. “The recreation fund is completely separate from everybody else. You’re your own baby here. Those fees are going in there and going to pay for what is listed in your expenses. If you’re going to use it to pay for referees and concessions, you’re kind of already using it to pay for referees and concessions.”
County Legislative Body chairman Clay Blazer said the department could become a standalone entity due to the fact that there is already a Recreation Department Board in place. He said it may give the department autonomy and the growth they seek.
Allocating more funds toward capital projects would be the only other option to grow the department, but Blazer said that is difficult to do given the only revenue generated is through fees.
“Part of the issue is the way that it’s structured. The county puts in $245,000 of our own money. Everything that you get above that $245,000 amount is yours,” Blazer said. “This year your budget request is for around $379,000 and that’s with the $245,000 from the county coming in. You are increasing that based on the increase of your fees.
“When you look at the recreation fees, that’s $35,000 because there is no reason to think we won’t have an increase in that particular aspect. But, we have to budget on the revenue side conservatively. In 2022 your estimation is you’re going to bring in $57,599, but if you don’t bring that in we have to find that somewhere else. When you bring in $57,599, that extra $20,000 above and beyond doesn’t go into the general fund, it still stays in recreation. It’s not that it’s going away but it’s hard to see the growth in the way that it’s budgeted.”
Melissa Gossman, County Attorney, was in attendance for the meeting and said obtaining a nonprofit status shouldn’t be difficult. She offered to assist the department with acquiring the status should board members choose to pursue that option. Thornton said he would discuss things with Recreation Board members on Monday, June 6.
A heating and air unit has been high on the priority list for the department for some time. The county allocated $60,000 in relief funds for the department to purchase equipment last year. A total of $10,000 remains, which can be used on one-time purchases. Another $10,000 is available in a separate capital projects fund. Thornton estimated that it would take $65,000 to install HVAC in the recreation building, which would also cover needed electrical improvements. Committee members hope to find the additional $45,000 to help cover the costs of the system.
Another draft of the county budget has been produced by McGaha, which brings the county closer to balancing in the new year. Revenues in several line items have been increased, which has helped cut the major deficit committee members once faced.
They agreed that it isn’t fiscally responsible to raise revenues to balance a budget but were happy with the estimates that are still short of projections.
McGaha said the current proposal covers many of the desires of department heads while providing county employees with a 5% pay increase.
“In leaving everyone’s requests that they asked for and leaving the Sheriff’s and fire salary adjustments the way they are, with a 5% increase for everyone else we pretty much break even,” she said. “We still have to get up to our minimum fund balance. This includes the ambulance service but does not include the additional money for the animal shelter.”
The fund balance policy that was implemented last year set the county’s unassigned general fund amount at $200,000. In the current budget proposal that amount stands at just $1,424. It is possible to modify the policy to meet the county’s needs, but committee members will still need to find a large sum of money. Commissioner Norman Smith said the committee should be able to find at least $100,000 by trimming various line items.
“You can find $100,000 but you can’t come up with $200,000,” Smith said. “We can change our policy and still have more than what we’ve had in the past if we can come up with $100,000. This is a pretty generous budget for county employees at a time when they could use it, and you’re not affecting your taxpayers.”
The only budget that has committee members concerned is the landfill. Disposal fees for county waste continues to rise and materials are still being hauled away from the county landfill. McGaha said the expansion work on the landfill is expected to be complete by June 28. Once operational, prior estimates have shown that the county will save nearly $20,000 per month in disposal fees for construction and demolition materials.
Committee members will continue to meet over the coming weeks to finalize the county budget, which will then be presented to the full Legislative Body. A special called meeting will be held on June 27 for commissioners to review the budget, give their approval and set the county tax rate.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Budget Committee will occur on Monday, June 6 at 4 p.m.
