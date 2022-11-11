MLB 1

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., and the Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. 

 David J. Phillip, AP Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When the Houston Astros wildly celebrated in the dugout Saturday with manager Dusty Baker after he finally broke through to win a World Series, the scene was notable for several reasons.

Baker had been close so often, going to the postseason 11 prior times and the World Series twice. But also notable, Baker became just the third Black manager to win the championship, joining Cito Gaston in 1992 and 1993 with the Toronto Blue Jays and Dave Roberts in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

