Over the summer, Unify Cocke County along with C-5, partnered with each of Cocke County's local libraries to support Tails and Tales, while also promoting Save the Children's Summer Reading Challenge.
The challenge was geared toward collecting minutes per number of books read. Children/parents submitted book titles and minutes read to their local library starting June 1 and ending September 7.
Each library also hosted weekly meetings throughout the month of June. If you did not get a chance to visit one of our four libraries during the Summer Challenge, please visit. The librarians will be ecstatic to have new visitors.
The Stokely family of Del Rio, made visiting the libraries a family affair. They participated in all of the programs held at each library throughout the county, submitting book titles and minutes read to each location.
This special family also brought Nubian goats, Wyandotte chickens and a rabbit to programs, so other children could have the opportunity to both pet and feed the animals.
Sarah, one of the children of Anthony and Marcie Stokely, presented programs about each animal. Visitors to libraries enjoyed Miss Sarah and her furry friends.
Isaac and Pricilla were the two readers that took part in the Summer Reading Challenge. They took top honors as having the most minutes read at several of the libraries, making sure there were no duplicate minutes or titles counted.
Lisa Keipp, the librarian at the Marie Ellison Memorial Library in Del Rio, kept up with the weekly submissions to her library, and Isaac Stokely submitted over 4,700 minutes.
Pricilla wasn't far behind, and she took second place. Keep in mind, these minutes were for Del Rio only, and do not include their minutes read at Parrottsville, Cosby or Stokely libraries. Imagine how much reading took place in the Stokely home for these two to be top readers. What an accomplishment. Isaac and Pricilla read some really exciting books and discovered new authors. Pricilla's favorite authors are Mo Willems and Cynthia Rylant. Isaac's favorite author is Jeff Kinney.
For all their hard work, the pair were awarded many fabulous prizes from C-5, Unify Cocke County and Save the Children. Since the Summer Reading Challenge involved all members of the Stokely family, in addition to the other prizes previously given at the libraries, tickets for WonderWorks were given to allow each person in the family entry into the amusement facility.
