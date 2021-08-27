COCKE COUNTY—The Regional Planning Commission met Tuesday evening to review two subdivision requests made by local developers.
J. Brennan Garrett made the first request on behalf of landowners Chad Husky and David Carr, for land in the Majestic View subdivision.
The owners were seeking to subdivide 5.56 acres into five separate tracts along Cocke County Line Road and Holders Grove Road.
“All of the tracts have county road frontage and are one acre plus,” Garrett said.
“This is just a re-subdivision of the remainder of lot one in Majestic View.”
The commission reviewed the request and gave their approval pending several requirements.
Kathryn Baldwin, with the East Tennessee Development District, asked Garrett to obtain addresses for each lot from Cocke County E-911, add certification of sewer utility once approved and show all public utilities and easements on the final plat that will be recorded with the County Register of Deeds.
The second request approved by the commission came from Askew Realty on behalf of the Hommel family. This was a carryover from the July meeting where Junior Hommel approached commissioners seeking guidance on subdividing 12 acres into separate tracts. The land is on Splashaway Road in Newport.
Baldwin provided another list of stipulations that must be met before the commission’s secretary signs the final documents.
The tracts will need property addresses assigned by E-911, utilities and associated easements must be shown on the map, all lots must have 100 feet of road frontage on Splashaway, and a statement regarding floodplain status must be provided.
Commission members briefly discussed a potential joint meeting with the County Legislative Body concerning subdivision regulations.
The idea of a workshop has been kicked around in multiple meetings, but a date has not been established for a brainstorming session.
The Planning Commission will meet again on Tuesday, September 28 at 5:15 p.m. in the Chancery Courtroom of the Courthouse Annex.
