Tennessee basketball players Santiago Vescovi, Julian Phillips and Sakai Ziegler were tabbed for All-SEC selections before this week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville.

Three Tennessee basketball players have earned postseason honors from the SEC’s head coaches, the conference announced Monday.

For the second straight year, Santiago Vescovi was a first-team All-SEC selection, while Zakai Zeigler earned second-team acclaim. Zeigler was also included on the All-Defensive team, while Julian Phillips was an All-Freshman team selection.

