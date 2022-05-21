CCHS counselor Vera Pratt joined a group of scholarship recipients to be recognized for the evening. In the front row from left to right are Shan Patel, Shiya Patel, Chloe Poteete, Emily Roach, Sophia Rouleau, Thomas Runions, Jaylen Self, Karlie Souder, Roman Stewart and Malachi Townsend. In the rear are Kamila Vargas, Kameron Wheeler, Carly Williams, Aiden Williamson, Darcy Woody and Pratt.
Other CCHS seniors to receive scholarships included, in the front row from left to right, Jonathan Gorman, Cadence Gregg, Faith Hammonds, Tyler Haney, Joel Hembree, Jay Hunt, Dallas Jenkins and Destiny Jenkins. In the rear are Ben Johnson, Ally McNabb, Kimberly Ottinger, Alley Overholt and CCHS counselor Danielle Joyce.
CCHS counselor Crystal McGaha joined a group of seniors receiving scholarships to help them continue their education. In the front row from left to right are McGaha, Lily Asbury, Mackenzie Ball, Steve Blanchett and Brody Cabe.
New for this year was a scholarship provided by the Mission of Hope of Knoxville. Doris Moreland presented two scholarships to Cocke County seniors Jaylen Self and Cadence Gregg. From left to right are Jaylen Self, Cadence Gregg and Doris Moreland.
Several seniors were recognized as being Career Technical Education (CTE) Lettermen for the 2020-21 school year. They include in the front row from left to right, Alley Overholt, Emily Roach, Tyler Haney, Eli Wilson, Ben Tallman, Chelsea Kelley, Cherrie Turner and Kimberly Ottinger.
A large group of CCHS graduates were recognized as being Academic Letterman for the 2021-2022 school year. In the front row from left to right are, Kamila Vargs, Karlie Souder, Lily Asbury, Chloe Poteete, Brody Cabe, Faith Hammonds, Carly Williams, Tyler Haney and Michaela Rivera. In the rear are Garbiel Rathbone, Steve Blanchett, Eli Wilson, Ben Tallman and Kimberly Ottinger. Not pictured are Savannah Groth, Harrison Sampson, Dylan Strange, Ashton Withey, Christian Forrester, Elizabeth Smith, Ariana Pinto, Camryn Starnes, Mindy Hall, Hayden Jenkins and Camryn Halcomb.
These CCHS Class of 2022 students earned honors as Tennessee Scholars and were recognized during the CCHS Honors Night program. From left to right are Kimberly Ottinger, Tyler Haney and Karlie Souder. Not pictured is Camryn Halcomb.
A total of six Cocke County High School seniors were members of the ACT 30+ Club. Students that scored 30 or higher on the ACT included from left to right, Kamila Vargas, Emily Roach, Tyler Haney and Karlie Souder. Not pictured are Harrison Sampson and Ashton Withey.
AP Scholars were recognized for participating in advanced placement programs, which demonstrate college-level achievement through courses and exams. Four students were honored for achieving he status. From left to right are Karlie Souder, Thomas Runions and Kamila Vargas. Not pictured is Christian Forrester. Vargas was additionally recognized for scoring three or higher on four or more AP exams.
These CCHS Class of 2022 students earned honors as Tennessee State Distinction and were recognized during the CCHS Honors Night program. In the front row from left to right are Lily Asbury, Dallas Jenkins, Kourtney Clevenger, Destiny Jenkins, Sophia Roulea, Ally McNabb, Faith Hammonds and Joel Hembree. In the second row are Kameron Wheeler, Chloe Poteete, Kamila Vargis, Shiya Patel, Cadence Gregg, Emily Roach, Alley Overholt, Shan Patel and Thomas Runions . In the rear are Jay Hunt, Brody Cabe, Jonathan Gorman, Ben Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Tyler Haney, Karlie Souder, Malachi Townsend and Carly Williams.
Several students earned honors as Tennessee Scholars and were recognized during the program. In the front row from left to right are Lily Asbury, Faith Hammonds, Tyler Haney, Jay Hunt, Dallas Jenkins, Destiny Jenkins, Shan Patel, Sophia Rouleau, Steve Blanchet and Emily Roach. In the rear are Thomas Runions, Karlie Souder, Kamila Vargas, Kameron Wheeler, Carly Williams and Eli Wilson.
President's Education Awards were presented to the students that achieved a minimum of a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale and scored in the top 15% on a national college exam. The students received a lapel pin to wear at graduation. Earning the distinction from left to right are Lily Asbury, Tyler Haney, Jay Hunt, Emily Roach, Thomas Runions, Karlie Souder and Kamila Vargas.
The Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Cocke County High School Class of 2022 were recognized at the annual Senior Honors Night. Tyler Haney, left, is Valedictorian of the class, and Sophia Rouleau is the Salutatorian.
Roman Stewart was selected as the Cocke County High School Student of the Year for 2021-2022. CCHS Principal Gail Burchette presented Stewart with his award.
MATT WINTER
CCHS counselor Vera Pratt joined a group of scholarship recipients to be recognized for the evening. In the front row from left to right are Shan Patel, Shiya Patel, Chloe Poteete, Emily Roach, Sophia Rouleau, Thomas Runions, Jaylen Self, Karlie Souder, Roman Stewart and Malachi Townsend. In the rear are Kamila Vargas, Kameron Wheeler, Carly Williams, Aiden Williamson, Darcy Woody and Pratt.
MATT WINTER
Other CCHS seniors to receive scholarships included, in the front row from left to right, Jonathan Gorman, Cadence Gregg, Faith Hammonds, Tyler Haney, Joel Hembree, Jay Hunt, Dallas Jenkins and Destiny Jenkins. In the rear are Ben Johnson, Ally McNabb, Kimberly Ottinger, Alley Overholt and CCHS counselor Danielle Joyce.
MATT WINTER
CCHS counselor Crystal McGaha joined a group of seniors receiving scholarships to help them continue their education. In the front row from left to right are McGaha, Lily Asbury, Mackenzie Ball, Steve Blanchett and Brody Cabe.
MATT WINTER
New for this year was a scholarship provided by the Mission of Hope of Knoxville. Doris Moreland presented two scholarships to Cocke County seniors Jaylen Self and Cadence Gregg. From left to right are Jaylen Self, Cadence Gregg and Doris Moreland.
MATT WINTER
Work Ethic Diploma recipients in the Class of 2022 included front row, from left to right, Jaylen Self, Tyler Haney, Ben Johnson, Shiya Patel, and Karlie Souder.
MATT WINTER
Several seniors were recognized as being Career Technical Education (CTE) Lettermen for the 2020-21 school year. They include in the front row from left to right, Alley Overholt, Emily Roach, Tyler Haney, Eli Wilson, Ben Tallman, Chelsea Kelley, Cherrie Turner and Kimberly Ottinger.
MATT WINTER
A large group of CCHS graduates were recognized as being Academic Letterman for the 2021-2022 school year. In the front row from left to right are, Kamila Vargs, Karlie Souder, Lily Asbury, Chloe Poteete, Brody Cabe, Faith Hammonds, Carly Williams, Tyler Haney and Michaela Rivera. In the rear are Garbiel Rathbone, Steve Blanchett, Eli Wilson, Ben Tallman and Kimberly Ottinger. Not pictured are Savannah Groth, Harrison Sampson, Dylan Strange, Ashton Withey, Christian Forrester, Elizabeth Smith, Ariana Pinto, Camryn Starnes, Mindy Hall, Hayden Jenkins and Camryn Halcomb.
MATT WINTER
Kamila Vargas was named Cocke County High School’s recipient of the DAR Good Citizenship Award for 2021-22.
MATT WINTER
These CCHS Class of 2022 students earned honors as Tennessee Scholars and were recognized during the CCHS Honors Night program. From left to right are Kimberly Ottinger, Tyler Haney and Karlie Souder. Not pictured is Camryn Halcomb.
MATT WINTER
A total of six Cocke County High School seniors were members of the ACT 30+ Club. Students that scored 30 or higher on the ACT included from left to right, Kamila Vargas, Emily Roach, Tyler Haney and Karlie Souder. Not pictured are Harrison Sampson and Ashton Withey.
MATT WINTER
AP Scholars were recognized for participating in advanced placement programs, which demonstrate college-level achievement through courses and exams. Four students were honored for achieving he status. From left to right are Karlie Souder, Thomas Runions and Kamila Vargas. Not pictured is Christian Forrester. Vargas was additionally recognized for scoring three or higher on four or more AP exams.
MATT WINTER
These CCHS Class of 2022 students earned honors as Tennessee State Distinction and were recognized during the CCHS Honors Night program. In the front row from left to right are Lily Asbury, Dallas Jenkins, Kourtney Clevenger, Destiny Jenkins, Sophia Roulea, Ally McNabb, Faith Hammonds and Joel Hembree. In the second row are Kameron Wheeler, Chloe Poteete, Kamila Vargis, Shiya Patel, Cadence Gregg, Emily Roach, Alley Overholt, Shan Patel and Thomas Runions . In the rear are Jay Hunt, Brody Cabe, Jonathan Gorman, Ben Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Tyler Haney, Karlie Souder, Malachi Townsend and Carly Williams.
MATT WINTER
Several students earned honors as Tennessee Scholars and were recognized during the program. In the front row from left to right are Lily Asbury, Faith Hammonds, Tyler Haney, Jay Hunt, Dallas Jenkins, Destiny Jenkins, Shan Patel, Sophia Rouleau, Steve Blanchet and Emily Roach. In the rear are Thomas Runions, Karlie Souder, Kamila Vargas, Kameron Wheeler, Carly Williams and Eli Wilson.
MATT WINTER
President's Education Awards were presented to the students that achieved a minimum of a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale and scored in the top 15% on a national college exam. The students received a lapel pin to wear at graduation. Earning the distinction from left to right are Lily Asbury, Tyler Haney, Jay Hunt, Emily Roach, Thomas Runions, Karlie Souder and Kamila Vargas.
MATT WINTER
The Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Cocke County High School Class of 2022 were recognized at the annual Senior Honors Night. Tyler Haney, left, is Valedictorian of the class, and Sophia Rouleau is the Salutatorian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.