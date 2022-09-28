If the word “anglophile” is new to you, it refers to a person who admires or is interested in anything – history, language, culture – relating to Great Britain. I would be such a person and offer no apologies.
My interest might have begun with social studies in the first grade when in November we were told the story of the pilgrims and why they came to this country from England, as we colored the pictures of the Mayflower and of the men and women in their black costumes with the tall hats and the big silver buckles.
Sixty-five percent of colonial America was settled by the British – that is people from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales. Most of the Appalachian region was settled by these people, with occasional pockets of the “Pennsylvania Dutch,” whose roots were really in Germany rather than Holland. Most natives to East Tennessee can find the above ethnicities in their background, with English being predominant unless your folks originated between Parrottsville and St. James; Neas, Ottinger, Bowers, Rader, Smelcer, Blazer, Hawk, Easterly, Freshour are all German names.
More likely my interest probably is based on the fact that my grandfather’s mother was British, born in Wellingborough, England. She immigrated to this country on the White Star liner “Brittanic,” arriving in New York on May 28, 1885, the day before her 21st birthday. (In researching that ship, I learned that in 1887, the “Brittanic” collided with the “Celtic” enroute from New York to Liverpool. One of the rescued passengers was toddler Eleanor Roosevelt, who ever afterward had a fear of sailing.)
My great-grandmother became an American citizen when she married my great-grandfather. I am told she never lost her British accent nor contact with her people. She added sugar and cream to her tea, but her cooking was plain East Tennessee fare. Becoming a farm wife had not been easy for her, one family story was how hard learning to churn was for her. When Hitler was predicting his eventual rule of Great Britain, she supposedly remarked, “He can’t do that. He’s not royalty.”
By the time my grandfather was born, the family was living on a farm in Bulls Gap, Hawkins County, where the culture was a bit different than that of Great Britain. He did know about his British kinfolk. His mother had one sister who immigrated here and lived in Florida and another sister who made at least two visits from England to Bulls Gap. During World War l, my grandfather and his brother visited their relatives in England.
Now, more than 80 years after her death, I wonder about Grandmother’s reaction to the knowledge that her husband shared an ancestor with the royal family. Some years ago, a cousin sent me the lineage, but I had never calculated the exact relationship until the Queen died. Our common ancestors are King Henry lll (1207-1272) and wife Eleanor of Provence. Comparing the lines, King Charles lll and I are 24th cousins. Also, descending from old Henry and Eleanor are Queen Camilla, Princess Diana, Catherine Middleton, Sarah Ferguson and Meghan Markle. On the list are at least fifteen US Presidents, Lucille Ball, Richard Gere, Marilyn Monroe, Brad Pitt, Beyonce, Anderson Cooper, Ted Danson, Liz Claiborne, Racquel Welch, Roy Rogers, Warren Buffett and Lee Harvey Oswald (hey, every family has some black sheep!)
I have learned that Grandmother’s father, my great-great-grandfather, probably was not a royalist. His obituary said he was a political liberal, a follower of Prime Minister Gladstone, who advocated sweeping social reforms: extending voting rights, religious freedom, free trade, public education and self-rule for Ireland. As for his religion, Grandfather Bryant was a non-conformist, a believer who did not adhere to the role and rule in society by the Church of England.
When I began the quest into genealogy, I wanted to contact the English relatives. With expectation, but pure naivete, I sent an inquiry to the Postmaster of Wellingborough, population about 50,000. My letter eventually reached a cousin there, providentially, just prior to his move to Australia. He put me in contact with his sister. It was ironic, however, that my grandfather here in America knew more about the family there than did any of the British folks.
It has been my privilege to have made two trips to England, and both times visit cousins, descendants of my great-grandmother’s siblings. They were all gracious, but neither set, although related, was acquainted with the other. There were other cousins mentioned but I was told to not contact them, as they would not be welcoming. In addition to the typical tourist sites in Britain, I was also able to see places in Wellingborough that were there when my great-grandmother lived there.
For many years I kept in touch with some cousins there by letters sent “Par Avion.” Now, it is only an occasional email.
In 1997 in the wake of Princess Diana’s death and the public debate as to the role of the royal family had played in the failure of her marriage to Prince Charles, I wrote to a cousin to get the opinion of a Brit. Her response was very pro-Charles. It was her opinion that Diana, coming from the nobility, had had ample knowledge and opportunity to know what was expected of a member of the royal family. Thus, she had had little reason to complain.
And, conversely, they sometimes asked me about events here.
When Queen Elizabeth died, the broadcasts clearly showed on their faces the great respect and admiration that her people held for her. Several different times I watched her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. Observing the people as they passed by her coffin was astounding. To think that many had stood in line as long as 20 hours. The queue was about five miles long, which would compare from Eastern Plaza Food City to Love’s Travel Center in Wilsonville. Once inside, there was no talking, only the sounds of shuffling.
Round the clock for four days, the crowds included people of all ages, races, nationalities and manner of dress. Most were casual, but some were dressed as to visit royalty. There were no flashing cellphones. I am sure that request had been made when entering, but had it been America, I could imagine some joker being sure he could beat the rule and take a picture.
As the people entered the hall, they reverently gazed toward the bier. Some were using canes, walkers, crutches, motorized carts. They moved through the hall quietly and slowly, no pushing, shoving or breaking line. Nearly each one made some type of gesture, standing in the presence of their Queen. Persons waited respectively until the one in front of them finished and moved on. The gestures included bowed heads, nodded heads, kneeling, making the sign of the cross, salutes from those in uniform, praying hands, curtsies, genuflections, moving lips both bowed in prayer and looking up at the coffin, blowing kisses, the three-fingered salute (which means you are loved) and even affectionate good-bye waves.
There were open tears, both in men and women, young and old, and there were those, it was evident, who were struggling to keep their composure. Some of those who were old were, no doubt, remembering a young queen who had aged along with them. The companion of a blind girl described the scene to her.
All were poignant but there were two that seemed most so to me. A young father was carrying his daughter, who looked to be about four. When they reached the bier, he pointed and whispered something to her, nodded and moved on. I’m hoping that years from now when that little girl and all the other children who passed through will remember with pride what they witnessed. The other was an elderly lady who was brought in a wheelchair. When it was her time, she rose from her seat with great effort and bowed deeply.
Another thing I noticed was how after many of the people walked away and about to leave the hall, they turned for one last look, as many do here as they walk away from the casket of a loved one just before it is closed.
We in America have feelings for our public figures and their appearances will draw a crowd, but I doubt that the depth of feelings and respect could be found here to match that which these people have shown toward the Queen. Of course, we know that all in Great Britain do not feel this way, for no society is unanimous on anything. BUT, she was the one who has been their country’s sovereign, face and representative for 70 years, and to paraphrase their fellow Brit Mr. Shakespeare: they shall not see her like again. Nor will the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.