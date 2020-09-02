In this article I will be brining you the story of Newport’s third Veterans organization, AMVETS (American Veterans) Post 75, and how this past year’s pandemic has affected their abilities to service Cocke County Veterans. Post 75 is Newport’s longest running Veteran services organization. The American Legion was established in the 30’s but has been dormant off and on over the years, and the DAV was opened in 1996.
AMVETS HISTORY:
The AMVETS organization began at the end of World War II when the overwhelming number of Veterans returned home and were needing help obtaining benefits from the federal government. It soon became evident that the established Veteran organizations were unable to understand the younger generation’s needs and wanted an organization of their own.
Eighteen Veterans got together in Kansas City, Missouri and on December 10, 1944, founded the American Veterans of World War II. Just two and a half years later Congress passed Public Law 216 and was signed into law on December 10, 1944, by President Harry S. Truman. This made AMVETS the first World War II National Veterans organization chartered by Congress.
Since then it has been the mission of AMVETS to stay current and they have had their Charter amended several times to allow membership for Veterans of different conflicts (eras). Membership in the AMVETS is open to any women or men who are currently serving or those with an Honorable discharge from the U. S. military since World War II. AMVETS is also the first organization to include those who served in the National Guard and Reserves.
LOCALLY:
AMVETS Post 75 was established at the Fox and Hound, in 1988, at the request of a member who needed a license to sell alcohol. Because of the laws at that time in Cocke County, for an establishment to sell alcohol it must be sold to a member of the organization with the license. In time the City limits were extended to include the Fox and Hound building.
Because of a change in alcohol laws the AMVETS license was no longer needed but the organization continued meeting there until two years ago. The Fox and Hounds business grew and there was no longer a guarantee that a backroom meeting area would be available. Post 75 found a new home at the Newport Community Center.
Since moving to the Community Center, the Post has continued to become the “Community Organization” for Veterans and the local National Guard unit. Their programs support Americanism in local schools, the Cocke County JNROTC, Veterans in the Johnson City Hospital, Scholarships, and money for families during the holidays.
AMERICANISM:
The National organization describes the program as; “The AMVETS Americanism Program is a patriotic program the organization offers schools and youth organizations as a resource for teaching children in kindergarten through 12th grade about their American heritage, civics and citizenship. The program includes flag drawing, poster and essay contests that are grade specific and age appropriate.”
The Americanism Program offers Teachers and Leaders of children in schools and youth organizations a resource for information about civics, heritage, and American citizenship. It is a National contest, with local winners, that includes flag coloring, poster drawing and essays. The local winners are judged at State level and winning entries are then sent to Washington, DC., where the national winners will be chosen.
All K-12 school aged children are eligible. They may be attending home, public, private, or parochial schools. Students in Kindergarten - 1st grade color Flags, 2nd – 5th graders create patriotic posters. Students in the 6th through the 12th grade write essays on a selected “Subject” provided by AMVETS. The program also accepts submissions from Church/Sunday schools and from the Scouting organizations.
The program encourages the children to participate through monetary rewards ranging from $35 to $125.00 for local and State level winners. State winners who win at the National level receive additional prize money and plaques.
Locally a package with all the forms and information are given to the Cocke County School system at the beginning of each year when school resumes. They are collected and judged, by the end of February, and sent to the AMVETS State Executive Committee (SEC) Spring meeting. After the committee selects the state winners they are forwarded to Washington, DC., and will be judged during the National Convention, in August.
Students whose teachers or schools are not participating in the program can still enter the contest specific to their grade as a take-home or after-school project. Parents may contact Post 75 at 423-721-8918, on behalf of their children, to submit entries or contact the AMVETS National Programs Department at 301-683-4031.
Students from Cocke County have historically won many of the awards. For the 2019-2020 program years the local winners were, Addilyn Schults, 1st place Kindergarten, Dylan Davis, 1st place 1st grade, Kenxie Ledford, 1st place 2nd grade, Stella Raines, 1st place 3rd grade, Maddison Taylor, 1st place 4th grade, Kassie Davis, 1st place fifth grade, Katie Murray, 1st place 6th grade, Braden Boyd, 1st place 7th grade, Peyton Raines, 1st place eight grade and 2nd place Department of Tennessee, Johnathan Rivera, 1st place 9th grade and 1st place Department of Tennessee, Michela Rivera, 1st place 10th grade and 1st place Department of Tennessee, Lori Gregg, 1st place 11th grade, and Seth Lawson 1st place and 2nd place Department of Tennessee.
Also, two $375.00 college scholarships were awarded to seniors, Mahala Owen, from Cosby High School and Kaylan Cole from The Kings Academy. These scholarships will help them start their college programs. They are awarded annually at the same time the Americanism awards are given.
In previous years Post 75 has invited the winners to attend their annual meeting and to have their awards presented. This year, because of the COVID-19 issues their awards were mailed. I am hoping that when face to face meetings are safe, we can still gather them together for a celebration of their successes.
VALLEY FORGE:
Each year a special award is given to the AMVETS Department of State’s 9th grade winner receives an all-expense paid trip to the “Spirit of America program”. Many of our local children have won this award, including this year’s winner Johnathan Rivera.
“Since 1987, AMVETS and the AMVETS National Service Foundation have offered this unique educational experience at the Freedoms Foundation in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to give young people a better appreciation of their freedoms granted by the United States Constitution.
The Spirit of America Program is a four-day conference centering on topics such as freedom, civil rights and civic responsibilities, citizenship, public policy, self-development and leadership, entrepreneurship, and salient aspects of American history.
"Programs allow students to explore within themselves their interpersonal characteristics and leadership potential through leadership skills workshops, group skills activities, and discussions with fellow participants. Programs are designed to provide an opportunity for students to participate in discussions with authoritative and articulate representatives from government, industry, and the academic community.”
Johnathan will be going to Valley Forge, PA, in November to meet other winners from across the nation. They will get to view the Liberty Bell and the place where our Constitution was created. The four days will be full of activities and we have heard, from previous local winners, an amazing experience.
NJROTC:
Post 75 supports and recognizes the local Cocke County and Cosby High Schools Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program. Our Post provides AMVETS ROTC and JROTC medals and certificates authorized by the Army and Air Force regulations. The Navy and Marine Corps does not have a regulation for these awards, they are still eligible to participate.
The award consists of a medal pendant and a ribbon bar and given to the Outstanding Senior and Junior Cadets chosen by their instructors. These are awarded by Post 75 for the Cadet’s, “Diligence in the discharge of duties, and willingness to serve God and Country for the mutual benefit of all.”
VAVS:
Larry Evon has been our Veteran Affairs Voluntary Services (VAVS) Coordinator for many years (He retired this year and accepted the Post’s Second Vice Commanders position). This past July, he and Post 75 were joined by the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Riders Association, VFW 5266, and VFW Auxiliary from Morristown for a special day at the Mountain Home VA Hospital.
Larry said, “We honored our lady veterans at the James H Quillen VA Medical Center Johnson City Tennessee. Donations were accepted from the VFW 5266 Riders Association, VFW auxiliary, the VFW 5266, and AMVETS. Items donated were; hand soap, feminine items, lotion, body wash, Q-tips, sponges, mask, sports bras, foot care items, nail polish, twin size blankets, and women's razors. I want to thank everybody for all their donations and your time spent doing this wonderful event.”
Larry also shared that, “You might also like to mention that Mountain Home home is looking for donation for 46" flat screen tv's with mounts. Post 75 will receive all donations and deliver them to Mountain Home.”
OTHER THINGS AROUND TOWN:
Dale Brown, Post 75’s long-time Commander has presented the Memorial Day program and Newport’s Harvest Festival’s opening day program for more than the last decade. Willie Green the Post’s treasurer collects the areas torn and tattered American Flags and facilitates Newport’s flag retirement ceremony. The last event disposed of over 500 flags and brought several hundred people to the program.
AMVETS Post 75 works with the other Veterans organization to support their efforts in providing services to our local Veterans. The Post is small in number, only about 80 members, but is a large voice for our Veterans, their children, and the people of Cocke County.
We strive to be the Veteran’s community resource. Post 75 meets the first Tuesday of each month. Because of the virus we are meeting using the Zoom format on our regular scheduled dates. For more information or to join our Post contact our Commander Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918.
NEWS OF NOTE:
American Legion Post 41 –Commander David Mills shared that Post 41 will be holding their 2nd Annual POW-MIA Recognition Day on Friday, September 18 starting at 9 a.m. Local officials and Veteran organization leaders and Cocke County High School NJROTC will attend the Cocke County Memorial Building, home to Post 41. David said, “We will be social distancing during the event, and just like last year, we will invite the veterans present to stand along the sidewalk holding small American and POW/MIA flags for a short while.”
Post 41 meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday September 8, beginning at 5 pm with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at (423) 237-6896 for more information or directions.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.