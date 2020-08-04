NEWPORT—A modified Gradfest celebration for the Cocke County and Cosby High School Class of 2020 graduates will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at the picnic pavilions at Newport City Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Donations of gift cards from local businesses are needed.
Call Elizabeth McNabb (423-237-1546) to pick up the donations or you may mail them to her at 136 Robinson St., Newport, TN 37821.
Graduates planning to attend are asked to call McNabb as soon as possible so that food can be ordered and to give her your t-shirt size so they may be ordered.
