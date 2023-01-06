The eighth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team hits the road for the second time in conference play this weekend, set to face South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Fans can catch Saturday’s game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) will have the call.
Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.
Tennessee (12-2, 2-0 SEC) is coming off a historic offensive performance against Mississippi State in its SEC home opener on Tuesday in which it cruised by the Bulldogs, 87-53. The Vols recorded the fourth-highest field-goal percentage in program history, shooting 69.2 percent from the field.
SEC Sixth Man of the Year candidate Zakai Zeigler logged his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Santiago Vescovi sparked Tennessee’s offense early with 14 first-half points on four 3-pointers.
Tennessee enters Saturday’s game having won 23 of its last 30 games (.767) against SEC opponents. The Vols have also won 10 of their last 12 games at South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena.
Following Saturday’s road battle against the Gamecocks, Tennessee is back home for a pair of games next week—beginning with a matchup against in-state foe Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
THE SERIES
• Tennessee leads its all-time series with South Carolina, 50-28, dating to 1927.
• The series is deadlocked, 17-17, when contested in Columbia, where UT has won 10 of the last 12.
• The Vols swept the home-and-home series last season, winning the two games by an average of 22 points.
• Saturday’s game is a homecoming for two Vols. For freshman Julian Phillips, it is the Blythewood native’s first collegiate game in his home state. Senior Josiah-Jordan James is a native of Charleston.
• In two career games at South Carolina, James is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.
• Rick Barnes spent four years in The Palmetto State as the head coach at Clemson from 1994-98. He was a perfect 4-0 against the Gamecocks during that tenure.
• First-year Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris spent the previous five seasons employed by the UT System, leading the program at UT Chattanooga.
• Paris brought his Mocs squad to Knoxville on Nov. 25, 2019, and the Vols posted a 58-46 victory.
SCOUTING REPORT
• Tennessee ranks among the top 10 nationally in seven different stat categories—and top-five in five of those categories.
• A Tennessee win Saturday would give the Vols their first 3-0 start to SEC play since 2018-19.
• Tennessee has won 23 of its last 30 games against SEC opponents. That’s a .767 win percentage.
• Senior guard Santiago Vescovi shot an uncharacteristic .278 from 3-point range through UT’s first 11 games (22 of 79). But over the last three games, he is shooting .600 from long range (12 of 20).
• Tennessee’s leader in field-goal percentage (.652) among rotation players, senior Uroš Plavšić has made 24 of his last 31 shot attempts.
• UT’s bench is giving the Vols 25.5 points per game despite the squad being regularly shorthanded.
• During the Rick Barnes era (2015-present), Tennessee has now made 32 appearances in the top 10 of the AP Top 25.
