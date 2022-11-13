Vol Hoops 1
UTSports.com

The changing of the leaves, a dip in temperature, and the putting away of Halloween decor can only mean one thing—college basketball is upon us. The Tennessee Volunteers checked in at No. 11 in the preseason AP Poll, fresh off a season that delivered an SEC Tournament title, a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and a No. 5 finish in the year-end rankings.

A new team loaded with experience and full of young promise, here are three things to look for in the Vols' 2022-23 season.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.