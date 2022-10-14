AWARDS 1

FILE - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker passes against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. No. 17 Pittsburgh hosts No. 24 Tennessee on Saturday. Hooker was selected the top offensive player in the Associated Press SEC Midseason Awards, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

 John Amis, AP Photo

Will Anderson is one of the nation's top pass rushers. Hendon Hooker has been among the hottest passers.

The Alabama linebacker and Tennessee quarterback headline the midseason Southeastern Conference awards released Wednesday by The Associated Press. Anderson is the top defensive player so far and Hooker grrabbed the offensive honors as the two players head into Saturday's showdown between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.