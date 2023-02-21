Lady Vols 1

Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson led Tennessee past Auburn on Senior Day this weekend at Thompson-Boling Arena.

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Lady Vols took an 83-76 victory over a scrappy Auburn squad on Sunday in front of a crowd of 9,039 in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The win is UT’s 20th of the season, marking the program’s 46th 20-win campaign. Head coach Kellie Harper carded her 10th 20-win campaign, including three in four seasons on Rocky with the 2020-21 total of victories limited by canceled contests due to COVID-19.

