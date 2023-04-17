Scottie Thornton has overseen the Cocke County Parks and Recreation Department as director since August of 2020.
In that time, the department has continued to do what it has always done — serve kids and families with a plethora of different activities from its address at 466 Learning Way in Newport.
“I love seeing smiles on kids’ faces,” said Thornton. “The opportunity came to be the interim director in 2020, so I did. I love working with kids — that’s my passion.”
That passion has driven Thornton to maintain the center’s annual events, which take place during the center’s weekly hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
But the same passion has also helped Thornton establish some benefits that hold deeper meaning for the community.
In non-sports measures, the center hosts birthday parties and company events.
There has also been the spring’s annual Easter egg hunt, which was a partnership event between the department and Northport Baptist Church.
They also hosted a Save the Children event with Zoo Knoxville, as well as a Daddy/Daughter and Mother/Son dance in partnership with Isaiah House.
Finally, in perhaps the most impactful benefit this year, the center held a basketball tournament in memory of Keaston Jackson — a standout athlete and graduate of Cocke County High School who was tragically killed in an ATV accident on March 1, 2023.
“We do it to help the families,” said Thornton. “A lot of these kids, I knew. I’d love to have a benefit for something positive for once, but it’s for these families, and I know them all. It’s heartbreaking.”
Thornton’s passion and love for his community was the driving factor behind that benefit, just as his passion is the reason for his holding the job in the first place.
Still, hosting so many things has made him wonder about the possibility of a county recreation department that is more of a complex than one building.
“We’re trying everything, man,” he summarized. “But when you’re limited to one facility and using the school system, it’s tough.
“We’re in the works of trying to find land or something. We would love to have something like what they do in Morristown. I don’t know if we could have it to that scale, but at least another gymnasium we could use.”
Are there any other specifics in mind for Thornton?
“I would love to have 20, 25 acres and build a complex that’s got multiple gym floors,” he said. “The swimming pool, I don’t know if we’d need it here. But it would be nice to have exactly what they’ve got.”
Still, given what the department does have, Thornton said they are rolling along like they have the past three years.
In the fall and winter, parents can sign their children up for flag football, as well as basketball that is co-ed from 4 to 6 years old.
Upon reaching age 7, children are separated into boys and girls teams for the 7-8 division.
There is also a 9-10 division and an 11-12 division, capping the ages for a sport that Thornton said had approximately 360 kids playing this year.
Also, in the past two years, the center has begun offering middle school United soccer for girls in fourth through eighth grades.
The spring brings tee-ball for boys and girls, coach pitch for boys and girls and softball for girls ages 9-12.
There is also a middle school boys United team for fourth through eighth grades (added just this year), and the center also hosts practices for the county’s AAU teams, the Stunners — a group that Thornton started approximately 10 years ago.
Other recreational options and duties that are handled by the center can be seen below, courtesy of Cocke CountyTN.gov:
The Department also manages and maintains the softball fields located at each school as well as the Irish Cut Park and Playground.
The Department hosts recreational basketball opportunities in the winter, Little League Softball programs in the spring and Flag Football programs in the fall. Adult basketball and softball programs are also offered.
The center will soon offer girls volleyball too, as the County and city recreation departments have partnered for the new venture.
The county rec department will offer the sport for girls at and above the age of 11, while the city rec department will handle girls volleyball for girls ages 10 and under.
Overall, this is a move that has Thornton feeling excited.
“I think the girls’ volleyball is going to do really good,” he said. “Other than that, people are wanting to start a soccer program for young kids, but AYSO is there already.”
Regardless of sport, Thornton said the goal of the recreation center’s athletics is simple: to teach fundamentals.
“Every level is a training level to get you better for the next one you go to,” he said. “When you leave rec ball and go to elementary, I hope coaches have taught enough fundamentals that they can go compete and do well.”
To that end, Thornton said the center will be hosting a coaching clinic in October in order to better inform and prepare parents who may be coaching in coming seasons.
“It’s crucial that you find coaches that will teach that,” said Thornton. “And sometimes you can’t, you have to go with moms and pops. But you try to help them.”
Another area he has sought to improve has been officiating, as they partnered with Cocke County High School to host an officiating clinic in October of 2022.
“We had several young high school kids to do it,” he said. “I thought they did pretty good. I’ve been around basketball for years and have seen bad referees and good ones. You know which ones are learning and training.”
Altogether, the department’s efforts have ranged far and wide in bringing different options and events for children and families to enjoy.
For more information, please call the Cocke County Recreation Department, 423-623-6769.
