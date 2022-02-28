Hello everyone. I hope you had a nice week.
My daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Haney, spent a week in Atlanta, Georgia, with her mother, Kay Ramsey, at the cancer center. Kay is not doing well.
Recently, Cindy Jackson and Katrena and Destiny spent the weekend in a cabin in Cosby. They came by and visited me, Dora Kate, Anthony and Tyler.
Lazz and Kay Ramsey celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on the 12th. I hope they have many more.
Get well wishes to Lois Johns. She fell and broke her hip. She is in a nursing home in Johnson City.
Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Woody from Wisconsin visited Mr. and Mrs. Sherrel Yates, Rose Norwood, and Mark Grigsby and Tim.
Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney were visiting me and Dora Kate Stokely on Saturday.
Rodney and Regina, Dora Kate and I went on the Parkway to Soco Falls and to another falls, Fontana Lake Dam, and the Dragon Tail. We rode through Cherokee, North Carolina, and ate at Burger King. We enjoyed the day. We started about 7 in the morning and got home about 8:30 p.m.
Get well wishes to Hazel Davis. She is in the nursing home. She needs prayers.
Get well wishes to Bill Ball. He is very sick.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Rev. Frank Messer, who passed away.
I visited Tammy Haney on Tuesday.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Leroy Grooms, who passed away.
