Grizz 1

FILE — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts after sinking a three point shot against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Houston. That aggressive style of play helped skyrocket the 23-year-old guard to a meteoric rise to NBA stardom. But his aggressive approach to basketball seemingly has spilled over into his off-court lifestyle putting him on the sidelines.

 Michael Wyke, AP Photo

DALLAS (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies aren’t saying when star point guard Ja Morant will return with one game remaining in a four-game sabbatical the team said he needed to deal with personal issues.

Morant was away from the team for a fifth consecutive game on Monday night, a 104-88 victory over Dallas that gave the Grizzlies a sweep of a home-and-home set with the Mavericks.

