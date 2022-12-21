Those wishing for a white Christmas may get their wish this year, but the temperatures may be too cold to enjoy the freshly fallen snow.
According to the National Weather Service in Morristown, extremely cold air is expected to make its way into our area on Thursday night and continue throughout Christmas weekend. Rain is forecast for Thursday, and it is expected to transition into snow overnight.
There are potentially dangerous wind chills expected in the mountainous regions on Friday. Temperatures in the local areas are expected to fall into the single digits on Friday and Saturday.
In Morristown, the high temperature is expected to reach 50 degrees on Thursday then temperatures will fall overnight. The rain is expected to turn into snow early Friday with temperatures reaching a high of 25 and a low of 23. On Saturday, Christmas Eve, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 21 and and the low is expected to be 7. Christmas Day is expected to see a high temperature of 21 with a low of 11.
The NWS stated that the “dangerous wind chills will be of concern.” They are expecting cold temperatures accompanied by high winds, particularly in the higher elevations of Cocke County, which is expected to cause dangerous wind chills. Temperatures with the wind chill could result in temperatures feeling as low as -5 to 15 degrees.
Regardless of whether there is snow, or the amount of snow, near record cold temperatures are expected. While the weather forecast can change between now and Thursday, the current models show there is the possibility of snowfall in East Tennessee, southwest Virginia and southwest North Carolina.
A winter weather advisory is expected to be issued later this week. The amount of snowfall depends on when the rain transitions over to snow. Rainfall totals are expected to be less than one inch on Thursday, and with the drop in temperatures, it is expected it will turn into snow before sunrise on Friday.
Snow may continue through Friday and a dramatic drop in temperatures with increased winds will make secondary and tertiary roads icy and dangerous for travel. Depending on elevation, NWS is expecting anywhere from one-inch to three inches of snowfall on Friday, but the forecast could change. Temperatures will be in the single digits on Saturday, and highs will remain around 21 on Sunday, so there will not be warming.
There will be a minimal risk of snow to continue through Saturday and Sunday, according to the NWS. Travel should only be done as necessary starting late Thursday evening and continuing throughout the weekend.
If you are planning to travel, NWS encourages you to pack emergency supplies. You should have the following items in your vehicle -
- Flashlight
- Blankets
- Ice melt
- Water
- Food
- First aid kit
If you have a chronic medical condition, such as diabetes or a heart problem, be sure to have medication with you in case you get stranded.
Always check weather conditions before traveling, but even if there is no snow there could be travel challenges because of the rain expected on Thursday freezing when the temperatures drop.
The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) posted a checklist to help everyone prepare for the harsh wintry weather conditions that are expected in the days ahead. Here are a few tips for how to prepare for the colder days:
- Make plans for your pets.
- Disconnect outdoor hoses and cover spigots.
- Cover exposed exterior pipes.
- Check the operation of your heat source.
- Consider a safe backup heat source.
- Check the fuel source for your heating elements.
- Ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have fresh batteries and are working.
- Check for proper ventilation for heat sources using gas or propane.
- Check flashlights and batteries.
- Keep cell phones charged.
- Top off automobile fuel tanks.
- Check antifreeze levels in radiators.
- Check medication refills.
- Check food and water supplies.
- Coordinate a location with family or friends to move to in a different area in case you lose power.
Cocke County EMA indicated it will be posting updates on its Facebook page regarding the weather forecast. The US National Weather Service Morristown Tennessee also has a Facebook page and a website where updates are posted.
Everyone should have an alternate plan in case there is a power outage, so you can stay warm. There will be warming stations available, so stay tuned to local news sources to learn of the locations. Grassy Fork Community Club has indicated that they will have the Grassy Fork Community Center open as a warming station as needed.
Cocke County and the city of Newport are making preparations for the wintry weather that is forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.