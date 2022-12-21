Ice, Snow and Cold

In this 2015 file photo, a wintry mix that included ice coated this mailbox and paper box for The Newport Plain Talk at a residence in Newport. The National Weather Service is predicting the area may be in for a potentially dangerous round of wintry weather over Christmas.

 FILE PHOTO

Those wishing for a white Christmas may get their wish this year, but the temperatures may be too cold to enjoy the freshly fallen snow.

According to the National Weather Service in Morristown, extremely cold air is expected to make its way into our area on Thursday night and continue throughout Christmas weekend. Rain is forecast for Thursday, and it is expected to transition into snow overnight.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.